AOC Rips Trump ICE Agents For ‘Assassinating Young Mother In The Street’ In Blistering Rant To Reporters

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) accused President Donald Trump’s deportation force of “assassinating a young mother in the street” in a scathing exchange with reporters.

On Wednesday, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent named Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis during a hotly disputed incident that was caught on camera.

President Donald Trump and his senior officials have relentlessly attacked Good since the killing in a campaign to justify the shooting.

AOC was asked about one of the key justifications as she gaggled with reporters on Capitol Hill Friday:

REPORTER: Yeah, what would you say to your Republican colleagues, just the fact that they say that if these people would follow the law and not get involved with ICE and try and disrupt them collecting people who are here illegally, what do you want to tell those people?

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): Sorry, could you repeat that? Yeah.

REPORTER: Yeah, some of the– Republican colleagues are basically saying that ICE is doing its job and that people are there to disrupt them and to stop them. What would you want to tell them?

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): I would not say that assassinating a young mother of three in the street is part of ICE’s mandate!

ICE specifically has a mandate that has nothing to do with going after U.S. citizens.

Watch the video for yourself. You don’t have to worry about the foo–, you know, the politics with me or what I’m going to say or what anyone else is going to say.

Watch that video for yourself and you will see a woman trying to back up her vehicle and leave a volatile scene.

And she was met with three bullets to the face!

You tell me, and any law enforcement officer in the country, worth their salt, can tell you that that is not how you handle that situation.

And so the fact that ICE receives less training, they receive, I mean, it is, it is… This started with Patriot Act, post 9-11 violation of American civil liberties, and it continues in that stream. Thank you.