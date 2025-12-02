NFL Twitter Fell for a Fake Reporter Claiming NY Giants Star Rookie Was Benched for Watching Porn

A significant number of NFL fans fell for a fake report about New York Giants rookie Abdul Carter from a known parody account.

Ahead of Monday night’s game between the Giants and the New England Patriots, self-proclaimed insider Wesley Steinberg claimedthat Carter would be benched for the Giants’ first defensive drive because he was “caught watching porn in a team meeting when his headphones disconnected.”

There was just one issue with that report: Steinberg is nothing more than a parody account that frequently makes bogus claims. At the time of writing, however, the tweeted had amassed over 76,000 likes and nearly 24 million views.

#Giants DE Abdul Carter will miss the first drive tonight for disciplinary reasons after getting caught watching porn in a team meeting when his headphones disconnected. — Wesley Steinberg (@WesSteinberg) December 1, 2025

For those not familiar with Steinberg, the tweet and account may have seemed genuine. If anyone was on the fence about the report, they were likely swayed a major sports account like Underdog NFL repeating it.

Status alert: Abdul Carter (pornography) has entered Monday's game. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 2, 2025

In a now-deleted tweet, Carter responded to the bogus report after the game. The rookie urged social media to “stop slandering my name” and called everyone who believed the report “stupid.”

I asked Abdul carter to take accountability pic.twitter.com/qGzt52jzat — Jack (@Giants__enjoyer) December 2, 2025

Although the Steinberg report was fake, Carter was actually benched to start the game. When he was asked about it, Carter simply said, “Shit happens.”

Abdul Carter when asked three times on what led to his benching: "S–t happens" "I ain't going to get into detail, s–t happens" "You asked me the same question, I just answered" pic.twitter.com/ll8C4KAcW2 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 2, 2025

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan revealed that Carter was disciplined for tardiness. It was the second time in the last three games that Carter faced disciplinary action.