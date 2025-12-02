Trump Wanders Through New Riff on ‘Tough Questions’ in Cognitive Test as He Lashes Out During Cabinet Meeting

President Donald Trump wandered through an augmented version of his riff about his cognitive test as he lashed out at the press during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Trump has spent years bragging about his performance on a test called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA), which begins, as Trump himself has noted, with tasks like identifying animal drawings and progresses to a climax of knowing where you are and what day it is.

Over the years, it has become clear that Trump falsely equates the assessment with an “aptitude” or IQ test.

Trump held his final Cabinet meeting of the year, which was carried live on Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s Inside Politics. In his opening remarks, Trump lashed out at the press over a New York Times profile that analyzed his shrinking schedule, his mystery MRI, “rambling” speeches, and ruminations on “the afterlife.”

The president launched into a rant about his cognitive test that featured several new claims and a fresh insistence that the “tough” questions got harder as the test went on:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Is he in good health? Biden was great, but is Trump in good health? I sit here and I sit here, I do news, four news conferences a day. I ask questions from very intelligent lunatics, you people. I always give– I give the right answers. There’s never a scandal, there’s never a problem. I give you answers that solve your little problems. You go back and you can’t find anything, but you do you do stories about Biden was in wonderful health. The guy could didn’t do a news conference for eight months. If I go one day, I had one day where I didn’t do a news conference, there’s something wrong with the president. You people are crazy. I’ll let you know when there’s something wrong. There will be someday. That’s gonna happen to all of us. But right now, I think I’m sharper than I was 25 years ago, but who the hell does? I took, by the way, I took my physical, I got all A’s, everything. But they said to me, “Would you like to take a cognitive test?”. I said, Is it hard? They said yes. I said, Well, I’m a very smart person. Who was the last president to take one? No president has ever agreed to take one. Because when you get into the mid-questions, meaning, you know, 10, question number 10, 11, 12, 28, 30, they get harder and harder. And they said, Would you like to do it? I said, Well, no reason to do it. Nobody’s ever done it. I’ll do it maybe, but there’s really no reason. They said, sir, the problem is this is Walter Reed Hospital. And that’s a military hospital. And that means that things are, you know, sort of open. It’s not like private where you have–. If you do poorly, we’ll have to– probably you’ll you’ll find out. I said, I won’t do poorly. I’m a smart person, not a stupid person. And as the doctor will tell you, I aced it, right, Suzy? I aced. I got every question right. And these are tough questions. These are questions that I would say ninety-nine percent of the people that I’m talking to right now, meaning the people that from the fake news would not do well in those exams. But I’m the only one that took it. I got every single question right. And then I read in the New York Times, Is Trump sharp? Trump is sharp. But they’re not sharp. That’s why they’re going out of business, The New York Times. I hear they’re they’re losing so much money, it’s ridiculous. They’re a bunch of fakers.

