NY Giants Owners Move to Transfer Ownership to Their Children Following Epstein Files Bombshell

A group of New York Giants owners has requested approval to move their remaining stakes of the team to their children in light of information revealed in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Shortly after the release of files on the deceased sex trafficker, it was discovered that Epstein had spoken extensively with Steve Tisch — one of the owners of the Giants. A report from The Athletic analyzed countless correspondences between the two and concluded that their conversations were entirely about women. More specifically, Epstein would offer women to Tisch. On at least two occasions, Tisch allegedly made unwanted advances on the women.

Tisch said in a statement that his association with Epstein was brief and that he “did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island.” He added that Epstein “was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

On Wednesday, The Athletic obtained a memo in which Tisch — along with his siblings Jonathan Tisch and Laurie Tisch — requested approval from the NFL’s finance committee to transfer their ownership stakes into trusts for their children. The Tisch family owns approximately 23% of the team.

The report continued:

If approved, the sellers, who own approximately 23.1 percent of the team, will no longer own any interest in the club. However, the ownership transfer may not signal a substantive change in the team’s operation. A Giants spokesperson characterized Steve Tisch’s involvement with the team moving forward as “status quo.”

