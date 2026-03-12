Ryan Clark Blasts Trump White House for ‘Absolutely Disgusting’ Iran War Video Featuring NFL Highlights: ‘War Is Not a Comedy’

Former NFL star Ryan Clark on Wednesday slammed the White House for using NFL highlights in a video boasting about its strikes against Iran.

The video was posted on the White House’s social media channels on March 6. Included with the caption “touchdown,” the video featured highlights of hard football tackles and footage of missiles hitting Iranian targets. This was accompanied by the AC/DC song Thunderstruck. A play involving Clark was included in the video.

Reacting to the video on his podcast The Pivot, Clark called it “absolutely disgusting and despicable.” He added:

I’m disappointed because, for one, to have Tropic Thunder and football highlights on a video about war is one of the more insensitive things that I’ve ever seen. There are families here in our country whose loved ones have decided to give their life to fight for our rights and our freedoms, who don’t see war as a sport. War doesn’t deserve a highlight film, for Tropic Thunder to be a part of it. War is not a comedy. And for these people to be risking their lives — not for our safety as much as for someone else’s agenda — for our regime to be as unserious, as unprofessional, as laughable, and as illegitimate as our leadership is right now, is embarrassing.

Clark then took a shot at President Donald Trump, claiming the video “tells you the difference between a public servant and a reality star.”

“Because the reality star needs everybody to know at all times, ‘Oh, look at me, look at the attention I’m garnering, we’re doing this for me,'” Clark continued. “The public servant stands at attention for 45 minutes in a salute because he understands what those soldiers who gave their lives have done for our country. And I think we’ve lost 100% any credibility. We’ve lost all decorum. We’ve lost all integrity. We’ve lost all character. And I believe that the latest White House post, or the White House post involving myself and other NFL players, is absolutely disgusting and despicable.”

