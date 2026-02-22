‘So Proud to Be an American!’ US Hockey Star Gets Emotional After Scoring Game Winning Goal to Beat Canada and Win Olympic Gold
The U.S. men’s hockey star whose overtime goal defeated Canada 2-1 to win the goal medal grew emotional during his postgame interview.
Speaking with NBC Sunday just moments after his golden goal, Jack Hughes — who plays for the NHL’s New Jersey Devils — was utterly exuberant celebrating the win.
“This is all about our country right now!” Hughes said. “I love the USA! I love my teammates! It’s unbelievable!”
He added, “I’m so proud to be an American today!”
Hughes went on to laud team Canada — while celebrating the first U.S. men’s hockey gold medal since the Miracle on Ice in 1980, when the team defeated a powerhouse Russian team and Finland en route to its historic victory.
“That’s just a ballsy, gutsy win!” Hughes said. “That’s American hockey right there. That’s a great Canadian team. We’re USA. We’re so proud to be Americans. Tonight was all for the country.”
Watch above, via NBC.
