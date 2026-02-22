The U.S. men’s hockey star whose overtime goal defeated Canada 2-1 to win the goal medal grew emotional during his postgame interview.

Speaking with NBC Sunday just moments after his golden goal, Jack Hughes — who plays for the NHL’s New Jersey Devils — was utterly exuberant celebrating the win.

“This is all about our country right now!” Hughes said. “I love the USA! I love my teammates! It’s unbelievable!”

He added, “I’m so proud to be an American today!”

"This is all about our country. I love the USA. I love my teammates. I'm so proud to be an American today…. Just a ballsy, gutsy win…that's American hockey right there." Jack Hughes after scoring the game winning goal pic.twitter.com/Gz9DcVnoK2 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 22, 2026

Hughes went on to laud team Canada — while celebrating the first U.S. men’s hockey gold medal since the Miracle on Ice in 1980, when the team defeated a powerhouse Russian team and Finland en route to its historic victory.

“That’s just a ballsy, gutsy win!” Hughes said. “That’s American hockey right there. That’s a great Canadian team. We’re USA. We’re so proud to be Americans. Tonight was all for the country.”

Watch above, via NBC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!