‘So Proud to Be an American!’ US Hockey Star Gets Emotional After Scoring Game Winning Goal to Beat Canada and Win Olympic Gold

Joe DePaoloFeb 22nd, 2026, 11:35 am
 

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

The U.S. men’s hockey star whose overtime goal defeated Canada 2-1 to win the goal medal grew emotional during his postgame interview.

Speaking with NBC Sunday just moments after his golden goal, Jack Hughes — who plays for the NHL’s New Jersey Devils — was utterly exuberant celebrating the win.

“This is all about our country right now!” Hughes said. “I love the USA! I love my teammates! It’s unbelievable!”

He added, “I’m so proud to be an American today!”

Hughes went on to laud team Canada — while celebrating the first U.S. men’s hockey gold medal since the Miracle on Ice in 1980, when the team defeated a powerhouse Russian team and Finland en route to its historic victory.

“That’s just a ballsy, gutsy win!” Hughes said. “That’s American hockey right there. That’s a great Canadian team. We’re USA. We’re so proud to be Americans. Tonight was all for the country.”

Watch above, via NBC.

