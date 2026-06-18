Joe Rogan told critics upset with people who attended the White House UFC fights to “shut the f*ck up,” denying accusations that the event was political.

On The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was joined by author Chase Hughes, and they discussed Sunday’s Freedom 250 event that included multiple UFC matches on the South Lawn. Rogan was in attendance, providing commentary for the fights, as he’s done for decades with the sports league.

Rogan himself gave mixed reactions to the event before it happened, saying the timing of the event during the Iran conflict and the outdoor setting were of concern to him. With the event now in the books, Rogan praised it as the “wildest experience” he’s had with the UFC, and he noted that weather did not become the issue he feared it would be for the fighters.

“It was insane. Just the magnitude of it was insane,” he said. “That was the wildest experience that I’ve ever had in my 20 whatever years of calling combat sports. There’s nothing even close. Nothing even close. It was the greatest night of fights of all time. And it was the only night in the history of the sport where every single fight ended by knockout.”

Rogan revealed he had to talk some people into attending the event, like fellow comedian Shane Gillis.

“I talked a bunch of people into going that didn’t want to. Like Shane Gillis was thinking about not going. I’m like, ‘Bro, you got to go. It’s going to be epic. It’s going to be a once-ever thing. Not a once in a lifetime. Once in anybody’s lifetime. It’s never happened before. It’s probably never going to happen again,'” he said.

Rogan blasted critics who “are trying to make it a partisan thing,” arguing attending the event doesn’t mean who endorse Trump’s policies with Iran and other issues.

“Like, they’re mad at people for being there. Like, ‘Oh, you support Trump.’ Like, it’s a f*cking fight at the White House. Doesn’t mean you endorse foreign policy. Like, shut the f*ck up. Just please. Just please stop,” he said.

Rogan added: “Again, it’s this thing, the ego thing where people are just — they just want so badly—and on both sides for sure. You know, the right celebrates this as a win for masculinity and patriotism and all these different things. Like, okay, settle down. Everybody, settle down. You should all be together.”

The night did get controversial and political at one point when fighter Josh Hokit made a post-fight comment, calling former First Lady Michelle Obama a “man.” He made the comment while being interviewed by Rogan.

“And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?” he said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Hokit,” Rogan said, avoiding the comment.

UFC head Dana White later condemned Hokit’s statement, calling it “nasty.”

“I understand that the Obamas are public figures, but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families,” White told Time after the event. “Everyone knows my position on free speech, but I hate that kind of nonsense.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

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