Stunning Fan Video Shows Chicago Bears Player Gloating to the Crowd Just Seconds Before Giving Up Game-Winning Hail Mary

A fan in the stands captured the moments leading up to the Washington Commanders’s improbable Hail Mary touchdown against the Chicago Bears.

With just two seconds remaining in the game and the Commanders down 15-12, quarterback Jayden Daniels snapped the ball to throw a last-second prayer into the end zone. After scrambling in the backfield for a few seconds while his receivers to got down the field, Daniels threw the ball from the 35-yard line.

Although the ball ended up short of the end zone, it was tipped up and landed right into the hands of receiver Noah Brown. The stadium erupted as the Commanders won 18-15.

Not long after that final play, a fan in attendance posted a video showing his view of the action. That video revealed that just seconds before Daniels’s pass, Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was seen gloating to the crowd — even after the ball was already snapped. Stevenson then turned around to see the the Bears receivers running down the field. As the ball went up, he jogged into position in an effort to defend the pass.

His hand was the one that tipped the ball right to Brown.

Stevenson later apologized for his behavior in a tweet.

“To Chicago and teammates my apologies for lack of awareness and focus,” Stevenson said. “The game ain’t over until zeros hit the clock. Can’t take anything for granted. Notes taken, improvement will happen.”

