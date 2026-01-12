‘This Is a Rivalry’: Ben Johnson Gives Reason for Nasty Post-Victory Handshake and Wild ‘F*ck the Packers’ Speech

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on Monday revealed the reason behind his awkward post-game handshake with Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

Two days earlier, the Bears beat the Packers 31-27 to advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Bears, who trailed 21-3 at halftime, pulled off the improbable comeback thanks to a 25-point fourth quarter. Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams led the charge with 361 yards and two passing touchdowns. Both touchdowns, and nearly half of that yardage, came in just the fourth quarter.

As both sidelines emptied onto the field for post-game pleasantries, Johnson kept his interaction with LaFleur to a minimum. The Bears coached jogged up to LaFleur, gave him a quick handshake, and immediately jogged away. LaFleur appeared to take exception to the move.

Quick handshake between Ben Johnson and Matt LaFleur 👀 (📺 Prime) pic.twitter.com/qYSKlSG5bK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2026

Shortly after, the Chicago Bears’ official X account posted a video of Johnson and the team celebrating the win in the locker room. During this celebration, Johnson shouted, “F*ck the Packers,” and, “I f*cking hate those guys.”

During his Monday media availability, Johnson was asked if there was anything personal between himself and LaFleur. Johnson insisted he was simply continuing the longstanding rivalry between two storied franchises.

“This is a rivalry,” Johnson said. “And the city of Chicago, Green Bay — it needs to be a rivalry.”

#Bears HC Ben Johnson on if there's something personal between him and Matt LaFleur: “This is a rivalry. The city of Chicago, Green Bay — it needs to be a rivalry.” 🔥 https://t.co/R5z3HmENnV pic.twitter.com/9GK6PTyZxa — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 12, 2026

