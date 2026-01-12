‘Who Is Jewish’: Fundraiser for ICE Agent Who Shot Renee Good Takes Anti-Semitic Swing at Minneapolis Mayor

An online fundraiser defending Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis, is drawing scrutiny for language that injects the Jewish identity of Mayor Jacob Frey into its appeal, a detail critics say is both gratuitous and revealing amid a broader rise in anti-Semitic rhetoric on the right.

The fundraiser, hosted on GiveSendGo and promoted by Alpha News reporter Liz Collin, frames Ross as a heroic law enforcement officer acting in self-defense during a chaotic encounter. The page has attracted attention not only for high-profile support from figures including Megyn Kelly and hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, but for copy that portrays the shooting as an act of valor against “domestic terrorism” while casting Minneapolis as a lawless “sanctuary” city.

The language goes further, however, by singling out Frey’s religion while blaming his criticism of ICE for allegedly inciting violence. CNN’s Jake Tapper highlighted the passage on X, linking to Collin’s promotion of the fundraiser and asking simply, “Why does this mention that Mayor Frey is Jewish?”

The relevant portion of the fundraising copy reads:

But this didn’t happen in a vacuum — it’s the dire result of anti-American traitors like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (who is Jewish) fanning the flames of resistance. Frey blasted ICE after the incident, telling them to ‘get the f— out of his city,’ signing executive orders banning federal agents from using city property for deportations and even warning that ICE agents could get ‘kilted’ if they keep removing invaders from his sanctuary cesspool.

The fundraiser goes on to describe immigrants as “parasites,” characterize ICE operations as a campaign to “purge” cities, and claim Good “weaponized her car” in an attempted attack on agents, assertions that mirror defenses offered by President Donald Trump and his allies after Alpha News released body-camera footage from Ross’s perspective.

Frey has been openly critical of ICE activity in Minneapolis, particularly operations conducted without coordination with city officials. He has not suggested violence against federal agents, and his office has previously said his remarks were warnings about public safety risks, not threats.

The inclusion of Frey’s Jewish identity arrives at a moment of heightened concern over anti-Semitism nationwide and an increasingly visible debate within conservative media. Open antisemites such as Nick Fuentes have been given oxygen by prominent voices, including Tucker Carlson and Kelly, blurring lines that once separated hardline immigration rhetoric from overt religious and ethnic targeting.

Whether intentional or not, the fundraiser’s language underscores how quickly political advocacy can slide into something darker, turning a contested law-enforcement incident into a vehicle for grievance politics that singles out entire identity groups for culpability.