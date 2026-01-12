GOP Senator Calls Trump DOJ Probe Into Powell ‘Almost Trolling’ as Maria Bartiromo Questions Legitimacy

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) joined Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Monday to discuss President Donald Trump’s Justice Department’s criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which has sparked accusations of government weaponization and sent a ripple of fear throughout the market.

Bartiromo played Marshall a clip from Powell’s statement accusing Trump of trying to politicize the Fed and set interest rates based on his political whims as opposed to actual economic data.

“And that was very rare and extraordinary for the Federal Reserve to come out with this video of Jay Powell last night in response to this investigation. Joining me now is Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, a member of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Finance Committee. Senator, thanks very much for being here this morning. It’s always a pleasure to see you and speak with you. What is your reaction to this investigation into Jay Powell?” Bartiromo asked the Kansas Republican.

“Well, Maria, Jerome ‘Too Late, Powell’ he’s the one that’s made this political,” Marshall replied, using Trump’s nickname for Powell. He continued:

You go back to the last presidential election, right before the election, he drops the interest rates. Do we even need a new federal building? It was budgeted under $2 billion. It’s $2.5 billion. I think this president’s sending a message to everybody that we’re going to be looking out for fraud, waste, and abuse. Meantime, we have a housing crisis out here, and interest rates remain too high, and people can’t achieve that American dream of owning their own house.

Bartiromo replied, “Yeah, I know, and I understand that. And, you know, I agree that Jay Powell politicized the Federal Reserve. I mean, you look at how he jammed through these DEI policies down everybody’s throats and, as you said, raised interest rates. And by the way, cut interest rates rather—not just by a quarter point, but 50 basis points. He actually cut interest rates right before the presidential election. So I agree with that. But the question is, did he lie under oath?”

“Is there really a reason for an investigation? Because, you know, a lot of people are looking at this and saying, Well, wait a second, we know President Trump does not like Jay Powell, and we know that he’s calling him stupid and that he hasn’t cut rates fast enough. So is this political, or did Jay Powell break the law and mislead or lie to the Senate Banking Committee? And you say?” Bartiromo asked.

“Well, Maria, we’ll let the system play through here. I think there’s other issues that we should be focused on. I think this is the president throwing out one more—maybe he’s even almost trolling here as well. We got bigger issues to go after than this one, though,” Marshall replied.

The conversation continued with Bartiromo asking about Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) calling to stop Trump’s nomination to replace Powell until the DOJ probe is investigated.

Watch the clip above via Fox Business.