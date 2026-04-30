Fetterman Demolishes ‘A**hole’ Graham Platner: ‘Republicans F*cking Love Him’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) pulled no punches on Thursday while weighing in on Maine Governor Janet Mills (D) dropping her bid for U.S. Senate, which paves the way for progressive candidate Graham Platner to take on Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

Mills suspended her campaign earlier in the day, citing a lack of financial viability to move forward. Platner has been under fire in recent months for his past bombastic comments on Reddit, calling cops “b*stards” and rural white Americans “racist,” as well as a Nazi tattoo on his chest, and recently sharing a post from an avowed neo-Nazi.

“We are now taking back our power. That is what this campaign is. We will defeat Susan Collins, we will go to Washington, and we will start tearing down the system that for too long has forgotten and written off the people who make Maine and this country what it is,” Platner said in a press conference following Mills’s announcement.

Fetterman spoke to NOTUS’s Igor Bobic about Platner, saying, “Democrats really, really like Platner in Maine, but the Republicans fucking love him.”

“If Maine wants an asshole with a Nazi tattoo on his chest, they get him,” added Fetterman. Bobic also reported of their conversation:

I asked him if he could see himself supporting Collins in the race. “No, I don’t have any — I’m not in it,” he said

Earlier in the month, Platner received an avalanche of criticism for blaming the several scandals surrounding him on the “culture” of the U.S. military.

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