Trump Rages In Vicious Super Bowl Meltdown Trashing Bad Bunny Over Not Speaking English, ‘Disgusting’ Dance

President Donald Trump melted down over Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, singling out the singer’s Spanish-language performance and his dance, while also criticizing the kickoff rule.

After an uneventful opening set by anti-Trump rockers Green Day, it was time for the much-anticipated Bad Bunny halftime show. The Puerto Rican superstar dazzled the crowd with a guest-studded ode to hard work and aspiration, sung in Spanish.

Shortly after the Super Bowl LX halftime show concluded, Trump took to Truth Social to post a vicious rant aimed at Bad Bunny:

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The post came hours after Trump wrote a more brief and less hostile message.

As the game was beginning, Trump wrote “Enjoy the Super Bowl, America! Our Country is stronger, bigger, and better than ever before and, THE BEST IS YET TO COME! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump and his supporters have been vocal about their disdain for Bad Bunny as a halftime performer.

