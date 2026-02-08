Kid Rock Brutally Roasted for Lip Syncing Through TP USA’s ‘All-American’ Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘More Egregious Than Ashlee Simpson’

He stormed the stage yelling “My name is KIDDDDD ROCKKKKKK” — but some viewers joked Kid Rock looked more like Ashlee Simpson and Milli Vanilli because of his “horrible” lip syncing during Turning Point USA’s “All-American” halftime show on Super Bowl Sunday.

The veteran rocker/rapper/country crooner was the headliner and last performer of the event, and he hit the stage with plenty of energy. He launched into his 1998 hit “Bawitdaba,” but the wheels came off from there, with close-up camera shots making it obvious that Kid Rock was lip syncing his way through most of the song. And having a difficult time keeping the facade going.

There were plenty of shots of Kid Rock’s voice blaring as fans cheered from both sides of the stage — the only problem being his mouth wasn’t moving.

He rocked around and ripped his black bowler hat off to keep it as high-octane as possible, while flames shot up around the stage. And behind him was the American flag adorned with his name flashing in yellow lights.

But that didn’t stop a number of people from noticing the obvious lip syncing — or running to X and posting about it.

“Kid Rock’s lip syncing is even more egregious than Ashlee Simpson and Millie Vanilli,” one user posted.

Kid Rock’s lip syncing is even more egregious than Ashlee Simpson and Millie Vanilli pic.twitter.com/Yiz3RrxQ1j — Geoff Coffelt (@Skate_a_book) February 9, 2026

Here’s a taste of some other users who called it out:

Kid Rock showed up for one minute and lip sync’d every third bar from the first verse of Bawitdabawkbawkchickenhead while tweaking in jorts and playing with his fedora and then it awkwardly cut to a classical performance pic.twitter.com/ASNlOO5jJb — Crunk Panda™️ (@TheCrunkPanda) February 9, 2026

Kid Rock was absolute ASS, like bro couldn't even bother to lip sync his shit just spazzed out on stage like a toddler with a sugar rush lmfao — 🔥LavaColonix🔥 (@LavaColonix) February 9, 2026

Kid Rock might have been the worst lip sync of all time. pic.twitter.com/gz8chlA0wC — Clemsontyger (@Clemsontyger) February 9, 2026

Not a single person in the room is on beat, including Kid Rock whose attempts at lip synching to his own beat and voice is so bad it almost makes me feel sorry for him. Nah actually it doesn’t. pic.twitter.com/rBYOvCWogV — Ⓟrentice ⚫ (@Rad_One1) February 4, 2026

Why kid rock lip sync everything?? 🤣 — The Under Doge (@TheUnderDoge3) February 9, 2026

All Kid Rock did was, horribly lip sync to a 90’s song no one cares about anymore. — MannyWarhol (@MannyWarhol) February 9, 2026

So that didn’t go great.

On the bright side for TP USA, 5 million people were livestreaming the show at its peak on YouTube, at least from what Mediaite could see.

And there were some nice moments, including multiple shout-outs to TP USA founder Charlie Kirk.

“Well, Charlie gave people microphones so they could say what’s on their mind,” country Lee Brice said before launching into a touching number. “This is what’s on mine.”

The show kicked off with an electric guitar performance of the Star Spangled Banner and quickly went into performances from Brantley Gilbert and Gabby Barrett, which both seemed to go smoothly.

TP USA’s show was billed as an alternative for MAGA fans who did not want to watch Bad Bunny perform during the middle of the Super Bowl, one week after he bashed the Trump administration’s ICE raids at the Grammy Awards.

President Donald Trump’s White House also re-posted TP USA’s X post about the halftime show right as it was starting.

You can watch the event for yourself by clicking here.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!