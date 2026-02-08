The White House posted an AI-filled video touting President Donald Trump’s administration being “unapologetically American” during the middle of the Super Bowl on Sunday, complete with cameos from Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“We don’t do subtle,” the narrator kicks off the video by saying, as two artificially generated fans decked out in Patriots and Seahawks gear look in astonishment as Air Force One flies over a packed stadium.

The video then cuts to inside the plane, where an announcement is made it is “flying over the Gulf of America.” A screaming eagle is then heard in the background as the video zooms inside the White House and shows a quick montage of Trump signing executive orders

“We bet on ourselves and don’t apologize for winning,” the narrator continued.

The video cuts between a race track, a Trump rally, and fighter pilots taking off from a Navy ship. It also shows smiling Vance giving a speech before the narrator declares “we say what we mean and we stand by it.”

Rubio then flashes on screen and says “If you don’t know, now you know.”

“We are fully, proudly, and unapologetically American,” the narrator concludes.

As those final words are spoken, another seemingly AI-generated scene of the president and First Lady Melania Trump is shown as the couple watch fireworks bursting out over the Washington Monument.

The 30-second video was posted shortly before Bad Bunny — who criticized Trump’s ICE raids last week at the Grammy Awards — took the field to perform at halftime.

The video had about 750,000 views in its first hour, according to X’s view counter.

Trump was not at the Pats-Seahawks Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, but he posted on Truth Social that he hoped Americans enjoyed The Big Game.

