Universally Loathed Umpire Angel Hernandez Abruptly Retires — And Baseball Fans Are Celebrating With Clips of His Craziest Blown Calls

In response to the news that infamous MLB umpire Angel Hernandez is retiring, baseball fans took a look back at some of the worst calls of his 33-year-career.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Monday that Hernandez was retiring effective immediately. In a statement, Hernandez said he “treasured the camaraderie of my colleagues and the friendships I have made along the way.” He also noted “positive changes” to the league that have occurred during his career, including “the expansion and promotion of minorities.

“I am proud that I was able to be an active participant in that goal while being a Major League umpire,” Hernandez said.

Starting with my first Major League game in 1991, I have had the very good experience of living out my childhood dream of umpiring in the major leagues. There is nothing better than working at a profession that you enjoy. I treasured the camaraderie of my…

The response from the MLB community was celebratory for all the wrong reasons. Many were happy that the umpire — regarded by many as the worst in the league, and perhaps the worst official in all of American sports — was finally gone, as they took a trip down memory lane to revisit his many blown calls.

There was the time Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber completely erupted when Hernandez called strike three. Schwarber was immediately ejected.

Angel Hernandez is retiring. Never forget one of the most legendary exchanges between a player and an umpire. Schwarber absolutely lost it

In a different game, Hernandez threw out Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper for arguing a strike called on a checked swing.

Bryce Harper goes off on Angel Hernandez, a breakdown

That checked swing call was far from Hernandez’s worst. Earlier this season, he ruled that Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson swung at a ball that hit him, resulting in a strike instead of a hit-by-pitch. Subsequent replays revealed that it was nowhere near a swing.

Angel Hernandez called this a swing, a breakdown

Players have even been vocal about Hernandez in the media. In 2018, New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia called him “absolutely terrible” and said he shouldn’t be working playoff games.

Count CC Sabathia among those who feel that Angel Hernandez is not a good umpire.

Count CC Sabathia among those who feel that Angel Hernandez is not a good umpire.

Listen to what he said after the game. #Yankees

Hernandez also gained notoriety in 2017 when he sued the MLB for not assigning him to the World Series since 2005. While he accused the league of discriminating against him because of his Cuban heritage, the MLB cited his poor performances in previous playoff games. He was unsuccessful in his legal battle.