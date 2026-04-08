‘This Thing’s Not Over’: Fox’s Mark Levin Issues Grave Warning Amidst Trump-Iran Ceasefire

Fox News’ Mark Levin expressed faith in President Donald Trump, but concern over the ceasefire between the United States and Iran during a Tuesday evening appearance on Hannity.

Earlier that evening, Trump agreed to a two-week pause in fighting while the two countries try to bridge the gap between the U.S.’s 15-point plan and Iran’s 10-point plan to reach a longer term accord.

A couple of hours after the news of the temporary cessation of hostilities broke, eponymous host Sean Hannity asked his colleague for his thoughts on the deal and state of play in the region. Levin praised the president for his wisdom, but warned him that he could not trust his negotiating partner, and continued to advocate for regime change in his lengthy reply.

“Number one, thank God Donald Trump’s president of the United States, because no president would have done what he’s done and what he is doing. None. None. Period. And that’s my fear. If we’re going to have some kind of deal, Donald Trump won’t be around forever to ensure that it’s enforced. That’s number one. So I trust him, number two, I don’t trust the enemy. The enemy has shown for half a century that every deal it signs, it violates. So what’s gonna be different this time? What’s gonna be different four or five years from now? Number three, everybody says we don’t want regime change. Okay, then we’re not gonna have regime change, so what does that mean? Well, the regime still exists. Maybe not the top three tiers, but the fundamentals are still there, and some strong man will rise to the top as they always do. So that’s a question,” began Levin, who continued:

The president is up against really unbelievable obstacles. He has a Democrat party that basically would rather destroy him than the enemy, and that is their focus. Number two is woke right, self-aggrandizing, so-called influencers that are used by the media to attack him and to try and undermine his base. Number three, his base is solid as a rock. 100%, 92% are with him. That’s the Republican Party. But there are other issues that nobody’s talking about. And I want to raise them because at some point somebody’s going to have to talk about it. What do we do to enforce whatever it is we agree to? How do we enforce it? Are we going to a certain rearrangement of our military? Are we gonna have another base there? But how are we going do that? Number three, what about the people of Iran? What are we gonna just leave them there? There’s nothing that we can do and we’re gonna wash our hands over that? That, to me, is morally very difficult — very difficult to accept. And then what about the proxies, Hezbollah? I was reading these statements. Hezbollah has killed more Americans than Iran directly. Hezbollah is Iran! Hezbollah is firing missiles into Israel by the hundreds still. And here we have a ceasefire that they’ve already broken. And so, yes, the argument will be, “well, they don’t have control of this and control of that.” Well, if they don’t have control of this, and control that, how do we even enter into an agreement? There’s a lot of complicated issues still on the table. I trust President Trump. I know his heart. I know he wants to do the right thing. I know he has Lilliputians who are telling him to do something else. I know has other advisors telling him to do something else. He’s the most understanding, competent of the bunch. And he’s the president of the United States and his instincts are very, very good. But I would say this, this enemy is still the enemy. They’re still surviving. Their military may be destroyed, but the communist Chinese will still help them. The Russians will still help them to rebuild. And so this thing’s not over.

He concluded a few moments later:

These are terrorists. What makes anybody think that we’re gonna change their thinking? We’re not doing regime change. Everybody says no regime change, okay. Then the regime survives in one form or another. The fundamentalists survive. And so the question is, how do we keep this enemy, this poison, this cancer, these Islamist radicals, seventh century barbarians, how to we keep them in a box? And that’s what we have to figure out. If we’re not gonna completely take them out because of the huge isolationist strain in the Democrat party, among the woke right — but again, MAGA, the Republicans, are behind the president. But if we can’t do it because of the political winds, if we cannot do it for other reasons, then how are we going to keep them in a box? It can’t be just peace in our time, we have a 10-point deal, and they’ve agreed to this, this, this. I just think it’s going to be very, very complicated, very, very difficult. And I would say this to the president of the United States: I personally know that you will do the right thing, that you’re going to try and make sure that it works for now and forever. And so I have complete faith in this man because he’s brought us to this point where he’s blown out their nuclear systems, where he is taking out or trying to take out all the enrichment, where he has not taken them at their word, where has used our military in one of the most brilliant, spectacular military campaigns in American history. I’m glad he’s there as president of the United States. There’s some very complicated and difficult issues on the table. And I think if anyone can handle it, he can handle it. But this enemy, make no mistake, they are the enemy. They’re not going to go away if there’s not regime change. And we’re going to have to figure out, and it’s not going to be easy how to keep our foot on their throat. It’s not gonna be easy, especially since we change administrations, typically every four or eight years. That’s it, I’m done. I pray for the president and our troops. I pray for the people in the Middle East. I pray for the people of Persia. And I pray this enemy drops dead.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!