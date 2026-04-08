House Republican Pours Cold Water on Peace With Iran: ‘I Am Not Sure There’s a Deal’

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) poured cold water on the idea of a long-term peace deal with Iran on Wednesday, one day after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire with the country.

“From Saudi Arabia to Bahrain to Kuwait, all have fended off fresh strikes from Iran just today. So when you’re looking at a ceasefire now, if Iran keeps shooting and Iran is in control of the Strait in some way, shape, or form, is there a deal here at all?” asked CNN anchor Kate Bolduan during an interview with Bacon on CNN’s News Central.

“I am not sure there’s a deal,” responded Bacon. “But if they keep firing, we still have more targets that we can hit in Iran.”

He continued, “We have– I wouldn’t say air supremacy. Air supremacy is a technical term that we use in the Air force, there is no threat of being shot down, but we do have air superiority. We have 90-95% free access anywhere in that country with a minor threat they shoot us down. We saw that with the F-15, and we could continue to pummel targets, could continue to target their leadership.”

“In the end, we have the upper hand here,” Bacon concluded. “And it would be a mistake to withdraw that pressure prematurely if Iran continues to hit neighbors and act like a threat. They need to realize they were defeated on the battlefield, and when they get to that realization, they’ll be more willing to negotiate with the United States.”

After announcing a ceasefire between the United States and Iran on Tuesday, President Trump claimed he had achieved “complete victory.”

“It’s a good night,” he said in an interview with Sky News. “We’ve got a ceasefire, a complete victory.”

Watch above via CNN.

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