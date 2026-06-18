New York City is in full celebration mode Thursday — as the New York Knicks will make their way down the Canyon of Heroes for a victory parade unlike any the city has seen in decades, if ever.

The Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA title since 1973. Jalen Brunson picked up the MVP honors, though OG Anunoby was a strong contender off of his iconic tip-in basket to secure the Knicks’ historic comeback win in Game 4.

Millions of New Yorkers are already lining the parade route, which the NYPD has said is now full. The parade will culminate at City Hall, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani will present the team with keys to the city in a ceremony at 2 p.m. ET.

The festivities will take place throughout the morning and afternoon.

Watch above, via the New York Post.

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