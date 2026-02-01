Outkick reporter Dan Zaksheske questioned Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers on Sunday about his recent claim that ICE committed “straight-up murder” in the shooting death of Renee Good.

Rivers said he stood by his comment from both a moral and legal standpoint when Zaksheske asked him about it during a press conference.

“I don’t change that at all,” Rivers said.

The coach had accused ICE of murdering Good on January 9, two days after she was shot and killed in Minneapolis. Rivers also called President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration a “travesty” at the same time.

Rivers on Sunday said he stands by his previous claims “100 percent” and slammed ICE again, saying its agents receive “horrible” training.

“We all know that,” he added.

Rivers speculated that Trump would have tried to deport Nigerian-born basketball legend Hakeem Olajuwon in a previous era. Now, Trump is fixated on getting rid of “Brown people,” Rivers said.

“So are you saying that Brown people in this country legally should be worried about ICE?” Zaksheske asked in a follow up question.

“Yeah, yeah, we all should be,” Rivers said.

Doc Rivers says ICE committed murder and they might have taken Hakeem Olajuwon off the streets back in the day when @RealDanZak asks him about his anti-ICE comments for @outkick: pic.twitter.com/QMXAiBtUgr — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 1, 2026

He said Border Czar Tom Homan is “targeting” Latinos specifically based on how they look and what language they speak. He said it is obvious the Trump administration is looking to kick out Latinos — while turning a blind eye to any White people who are in the country illegally.

“If you’re Brown, you’re nervous,” Rivers said. “Because I don’t see anybody going in the Ukrainian villages and arresting anybody.”

Rivers — who played 13 seasons in the NBA and won a championship ring as the coach of the Boston Celtics in 2008 — is one of the more outspoken coaches in the league on social issues. He previously commented on Trump’s ICE raids last October, saying they were “just awful.”

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has similarly bashed Trump over the years, including recently for the ICE operations.

“It’s not like they’re rooting out violent criminals,” Kerr said earlier this month. “They’re taking 5-year-old kindergartners and U.S. citizens and detaining people.”

Outkick confronted Kerr about those claims on Friday and the coach walked back his statement, saying “I misspoke and I apologize for the misinformation.”

Watch Zaksheske ask Rivers about ICE above, via the video from Outkick founder Clay Travis.

