CNN obtained newly released footage showing a different camera angle and the four minutes leading up to the shooting of 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper shared the new footage on Thursday evening, breaking down new details but admitting it was “grainy and distant.” Previously, footage from the scene released was from someone behind the vehicle and closer to the officers and Good. Good’s vehicle can be seen obstructing a road, and ICE agents trying to remove her from the vehicle.

As she turns to drive off, one of the agents fired three rounds, killing her.

ICE officials are insisting Good used her vehicle as a weapon and the ICE agent acted in self-defense, a narrative local officials like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) have rejected.

The new footage shows the opposite end of Good’s vehicle, but from a greater distance. The angle shows a passenger leaving Good’s vehicle before she turns perpendicular in the road, leaving enough room for cars to pass on either side.

Cooper broke it down:

CNN has obtained some new video. Again, it’s grainy and distant but it shows four full minutes leading up to the shooting. It shows Renee Good’s maroon Honda Pilot entering from the right there. Then 20 seconds later someone gets out on the passenger side. We don’t know who or why this person leaves the car. We then see her turn and pull perpendicular across the street, seeming to block the way. But as you see here, leaving room for vehicles to pass by her on either side. Finally, there is this new angle of the federal officer who shot her. He arrives, another federal SUV pulls up. As the ICE officer briefly goes back to his car, then he returns and with another agent grabbing at her door, she starts to move forward — again, it’s hard to see from this angle, followed by three gunshots in quick succession. Four minutes in all from start to finish. But for all the video may reveal, it says nothing about why Renee Good was where she was or what she was doing there. And it’s not all we don’t know. Somehow, the administration, without offering any evidence, seems terribly certain about who this woman is and what motivated her.

