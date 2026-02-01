Elon Musk lambasted the mainstream media, “far-left propagandists,” and people “who are actually guilty” for focusing on his ties to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein on Sunday, two days after the latest batch of Epstein-related files showed the two men exchanging emails.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss ripped his critics in a post on X, the social platform he owns. He said “nobody has fought harder for [the] full release of the Epstein files and prosecutions of those who abused children” than he has.

Musk said he knew his enemies would follow three steps once the emails came out:

Admit nothing Deny everything Make counter-accusations against [him]

He said “I knew that I would be smeared relentlessly, despite never having attended his parties or been on his ‘Lolita Express’ plane or set foot on his creepy island or done anything wrong at all.”

Musk added:

Nonetheless, the extreme pain of being accused of being the opposite of who I am was worth it. The strong must protect those cannot protect themselves, especially vulnerable children. I will gladly accept any amount of future pain to do more to protect kids and give them a chance to grow up and have happy lives.

Nobody has fought harder for full release of the Epstein files and prosecutions of those who abused children more than I did, knowing full well that the legacy media, far-left propagandists and those who are actually guilty would: 1. Admit nothing

2. Deny everything

3. Make… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2026

His response comes after newly-released emails showed Musk asking Epstein in 2012 “what day/night will be the wildest party on =our island?”

Another email exchange from 2013 showed Epstein inviting Musk to hang out in New York, where “many interesting people” would be attending the opening of the United Nations general assembly. Musk responded it would be an “unwise” use of his time because he was too busy with his rocket and car companies.

Musk on Saturday posted on X that he was “at first dumb enough to think [Epstein] actually meant hanging out with UN diplomats” rather than partying with young women “under the age of 25.” Musk said he still opted to work on his cars and rockets, even after Epstein clarified 20-something women would be at the party.

His lengthy post slamming his critics on Sunday came after some people — including Zeteo reporter Prem Thakker — pointed out Musk previously said he had “REFUSED” to go to Epstein’s private island.

Last year, Elon Musk said Jeffrey Epstein tried to get him to go to his island but he "REFUSED." New emails show Elon Musk actively asking Epstein "what day/night will be the wildest party on =our island?" And the next year, Musk asked again if there was a "good time to visit." pic.twitter.com/qihTdIq5R3 — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) January 30, 2026

Musk notably had a falling out with President Donald Trump last year after he said the president was covering up the Epstein files.

“[Trump] is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public,” Musk posted in June 2025.

The two have since patched things up — and Musk was seen attending the wedding of White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino on Sunday in Florida. Musk is also donating big bucks to Republican candidates ahead of the 2026 midterms, after he spent hundreds of millions to help Trump and other conservatives win in 2024.

