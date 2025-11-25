Women’s Weightlifting Champion Disqualified After Revelation She Was Born Male

The winner of the World’s Strongest Woman competition over the weekend was disqualified after it was discovered she was born a biological male.

News of professional weightlifter Jammie Booker’s disqualification was reported Tuesday by the New York Post. The competition, as noted in the report, took place in Arlington, Texas, from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23. According to a release from the Official Strongman Games, organizers were not aware that Booker was a biological male until after she had won. In a statement posted online, the organization made it clear that athletes must compete in the category of their sex assigned at birth. The statement continued:

It appears that an athlete who is biologically male and who now identifies as female competed in the Women’s Open category. Official Strongman officials were unaware of this fact ahead of the competition and we have been urgently investigating since being informed. An attempt has been made to contact the competitor involved but a response has not been received. Had we been aware, or had this been declared at any point before or during the competition, this athlete would not have been permitted to compete in the Woman’s Open category. We are clear – competitors can only compete in the category for the biological sex recorded at birth. Official Strongman is inclusive and proud to run events which do not discriminate against athletes based on personal characteristics. Any athlete is welcome. But it is our responsibility to ensure fairness and ensure athletes are assigned to men or women’s categories based on whether they are recorded as male or female at birth. Given this, we have disqualified the athlete in question from the Official Strongman World Championships 2025. All athlete points and places will be altered accordingly to ensure that the rightful places are allocated to each of the Women’s Open athletes.

The runner-up in the competition, Andrea Thompson from the UK, has been named the winner as a result of Booker’s disqualification. When Booker first won, Thompson reportedly stormed off the podium and uttered, “Bullshit.”