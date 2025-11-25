FBI Interviewing ‘Seditious 6’ Democratic Lawmakers Who Urged Military to ‘Refuse Illegal Orders’ From Trump

The FBI will soon be interviewing the six Democratic lawmakers who said military and intelligence service members must “refuse illegal orders” — a plea President Donald Trump ripped as “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR.”

Fox News correspondent David Spunt shared details on the probe during an appearance on America Reports on Tuesday afternoon. Spunt reported FBI and Justice Department officials are currently coordinating the interviews, and that they are expected to happen in “short order” after Thanksgiving.

Spunt and his colleagues, Jake Gibson and Stephen Sorace, broke the news of the investigation. MS NOW reported on the probe soon after on Tuesday.

Spunt also told co-host Sandra Smith that Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), one of the lawmakers being investigated, is facing potential military punishment, which was first reported on Monday.

The investigation comes after Kelly and other Democrats, in a video posted by Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) on X last week, told service members that “threats to the Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but right here at home.”

“You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” the lawmakers said, as they took turns reading lines in the video.

The other Democrats in the video were Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA). Those lawmakers served in the Navy, Army, Air Force, and Central Intelligence Agency.

President Trump has been livid over the video, saying it was treasonous and should be “punishable by DEATH.” He also said, in a late night Truth Social post on November 22, that the congress members “SHOULD BE IN JAIL RIGHT NOW.”

Other members of his Administration agreed. Pete Hegseth branded the Dems the “Seditious Six,” and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the “deranged” lawmakers were dead wrong.

“You can’t have a soldier out on the battlefield or conducting a classified order questioning whether that order is lawful or whether they should follow through,” Leavitt told Fox News on Monday. “There must be a chain of command in our military.”

She added, “They can’t identify illegal orders because there are no illegal orders.”

Sen. Slotkin, during an appearance on ABC a day earlier, admitted she was “not aware” of any illegal orders made by Trump.

Similarly, Sen. Kelly, while speaking to MS NOW’s Rachel Maddow on Monday, could not point to a specific example, but said it should be “common sense” what an illegal order is.

Watch Spunt’s report above via Fox News.