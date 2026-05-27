Kathy Hochul Tries Mocking Trump Over His Supposed Knicks Fandom, Winds Up Badly Whiffing on Team History Lay-Up Herself

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) tried mocking President Donald Trump over his Knicks fandom… only to put up the rhetorical equivalent of a jump shot getting viciously swatted into the third row by prime Patrick Ewing.

Here’s what happened: The governor was asked for her reaction to Trump being a “lifelong Knicks” fan by a reporter during a press conference on Wednesday. Hochul then deadpanned she would “ask him to name the starting lineup of the 1993 Championship team and see how he does.”

But that quip was way off the mark.

First off, the Knicks didn’t win the title in 1993 — they didn’t even make the NBA Finals that year. The ’93 Knicks blew a 2-0 series lead to Michael Jordan’s Bulls that year in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Chicago going on to win its third straight championship right after.

🚨 Gov. Hochul tries to own Trump on Knicks fandom… and flops hard: “I’d ask him to name the starting lineup of the 1993 Championship team” Knicks last won a title in 1973. There was no 1993 championship. Trump’s been a lifelong Knicks fan. Hochul is a fraud. pic.twitter.com/G2zTbvhTR1 — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) May 27, 2026

Any semi-knowledgable hoops fan — and especially a Knicks fan — could tell you the last time NY won the title was in 1973. That was the second ring for the early ’70s Knicks squad that was led by Clyde Frazier and Willis Reed.

If you’re being charitable to the gov, the Knicks made the Finals in ’94, but lost to the Houston Rockets in 7 games. (You can watch a clip of Trump talking to announcer Marv Albert at the ’94 Finals by clicking here.)

The Knicks also made the Finals in ’99, but lost that series too; that was the last time the franchise reached the championship round before the Knicks swept the Cavs earlier this week.

Hochul’s botched joke came after The New York Times reported Trump is “considering” going to Madison Square Garden to watch the Knicks play in the NBA Finals.

Trump later on Wednesday confirmed he plans on hitting a Knicks game at MSG.

“Boy, what a team!” Trump said. “They win all their games. They have some great players. I think I’ll be going to one of the games. I was invited by numerous people, and Jim, and I think I’ll be going.”

That appearance would come only a few weeks after New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart introduced the president at a rally last week — a move that irritated many fans, pundits, liberals, and even one of Dart’s own teammates.

Watch via the X clip above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!