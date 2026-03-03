Israeli Strike Rocked ‘What’s Left’ of Iranian Supreme Council as It Tried to Pick Ayatollah Successor: Fox’s Yingst

An Israeli military strike literally crashed the meeting where Iranian leaders were attempting to select the country’s successor to recently-eliminated Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst reported on Tuesday morning.

“The Israelis just struck the Supreme Council gathering where the Iranians were meeting to choose a new supreme leader,” Yingst reported. “This is a significant development and speaks to the Israeli intelligence about this war.”

He reported the news live on air after taking a quick glance at his phone. Yingst said he got the information from a senior Israeli official.

“They just targeted the meeting in Tehran where what’s left of the leadership was gathering to choose a new supreme leader,” Yingst added.

He reported the news on America’s Newsroom at 9:06 a.m. ET — or 4:06 p.m. local time in Israel, where Yingst was reporting from Bnei Bruk. a religious neighborhood near Tel Aviv. Yingst reported seven people were injured by an Iranian missile strike that rocked the neighborhood; the Fox broadcast showed a damaged apartment building with some windows smashed behind him.

His report comes a few days after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes eliminated the ayatollah and dozens of other top leaders from Iran’s theocratic regime.

President Donald Trump on Monday said the war against Iran was ahead of schedule, based on his estimate it would take “about four weeks, maybe less.” He said on Monday night that U.S. forces could easily fight the war “forever” if necessary, considering America has a “virtually unlimited” stockpile of weapons.

“The United States Munitions Stockpiles have, at the medium and upper medium grade, never been higher or better,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Yingst, meanwhile, has been busy reporting on war from Israel. He was forced to scramble inside for safety on Saturday during a live shot as Iranian missiles hit Tel Aviv, but he’s continued to work long hours reporting on Operation Epic Fury since then.

