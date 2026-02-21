Tucker Carlson Apologizes for Implying Israeli President Isaac Herzog Was at Epstein ‘Pedo Island’

Tucker Carlson on Saturday apologized for suggesting Israeli President Isaac Herzog went to Jeffrey Epstein’s “pedo island” and has not been held accountable for it, one day after making the claim in an interview with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Carlson posted a two-minute video on X where he said Herzog’s camp sent him a “long letter” vehemently denying the accusation.

“In fact, denying unequivocally that he had any contact with Epstein ever,” Carlson explained. “They didn’t know each other, they never emailed with each other, never been in the same room. They had no relationship of any kind.”

The ex-Fox News star said he gets a lot of letters like the one Herzog’s camp sent to him, but they are “rarely” so adamant he was wrong.

“And so for that reason, we are taking it seriously. There is nothing worse than impugning the reputation of an innocent man,” Carlson said. “So I just want to say clearly I’m sorry to imply that I knew something I didn’t know — of course I didn’t know that Isaac Herzog was on that island. I was referring to that email and the protest against him. But I don’t know that, and I didn’t mean to suggest that I do know that.”

Statement on Israeli President Isaac Herzog pic.twitter.com/z2hIAO9ptY — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 21, 2026

Carlson’s apology comes after he referred to a false claim Herzog was connected to Epstein in his interview with Huckabee a day earlier.

“The current president of Israel, whom I know you know, apparently was at ‘pedo island.’ That’s what it says,” Carlson said. “Still-living, high-level Israeli officials are directly implicated in Epstein’s life, if not his crimes, so I think you’d be following this.”

Huckabee said that was not true. Carlson was referring to a claim made by The Times reporter Gabrielle Weiniger, who recently posted a doctored image of Herzog hanging out with Epstein. Weiniger later admitted the photo was an “AI fake.”

Carlson’s trip to Israel created several other headlines, like the U.S. Embassy denying a report he was “detained” by airport security. Huckabee also pushed back on Carlson’s claim that the Christian population in Israel is shrinking.

“I keep hearing that Christians are really not treated well in Israel — that’s simply a lie. It is a lie!” Huckabee said.

Watch Carlson’s apology above.

