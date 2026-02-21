Trump Yanks Endorsement for Republican Lawmaker for Second Time Ever Over ‘Lack of Support’ for Tariffs

President Donald Trump said he is “WITHDRAWING” — in all capital letters — his support for Rep. Jim Hurd (R-CO) due to the congressman’s “lack of support” for his tariffs.

The president made the announcement on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, and noted it was only the second time ever he had yanked his support for an elected conservative. It comes shortly after Hurd voted in favor of H.J.Res.72, which calls for the termination of the president’s 25% tariff on Canadian goods. That decision “let me and our Country down,” Trump posted.

Here is how the president started off his post:

Based on a lack of support, in particular for the unbelievably successful TARIFFS imposed on Foreign Countries and Companies which has made America Richer, Stronger, Bigger, and Better than ever before, I am hereby WITHDRAWING my Endorsement of RINO Congressman Jeff Hurd, of Colorado’s 3rd District, and fully Endorsing Highly Respected Patriot, Hope Scheppelman, to take his place in Congress.

Congressman Hurd is one of a small number of Legislators who have let me and our Country down. He is more interested in protecting Foreign Countries that have been ripping us off for decades than he is the United States of America. Taking back an Endorsement is a difficult decision for me.

Trump then mentioned he has only done this one other time, when he yanked his support for ex-Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) during the 2022 Senate race.

Brooks “was leading by 54 points after my Endorsement for U.S. Senate, and then, he unexpectedly, for strictly political reasons, changed his views on the Rigged Election of 2020, and lost his Race in a Landslide to Katie Britt, who I Endorsed,” Trump said on Saturday.

Trump spent the second half of his post praising Scheppelman and pointing out she is a Navy veteran and a nurse.

“Unlike RINO Jeff Hurd, HOPE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” Trump added.

His post comes a day after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against his broad tariffs, which were implemented in April 2025. Trump called the justices who ruled against his ability to impose tariffs a “disgrace to our nation.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!