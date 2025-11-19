CNN’s Abby Phillip argued Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is realizing in “real time” that President Donald Trump’s “loyalty thing” is a “one way street.”

Phillip joined ABC’s The View on Wednesday to promote her new book, A Dream Deferred: Jesse Jackson and the Fight for Black Political Power. The conversation at one point turned to Greene as Alyssa Farah Griffin asked for Phillip’s take on the rift between the president and someone who was long one of his most vocal supporters.

Greene, who also recently appeared on The View, has broken with her fellow Republicans on a number of issues in recent weeks. She’s criticized the party for not focusing enough on the economy and health insurance while also long supporting efforts to release more files related to late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump recently withdrew his endorsement of Greene, calling her a “traitor,” and she accused him of ripping MAGA “apart.”

Phillip said about the growing feud:

I think Marjorie Taylor Greene, there’s probably some truth to the idea that she had bigger aspirations, whether a Senate run or a gubernatorial run, and that those were not supported. But what happens when suddenly the person that you’ve been backing for the last six, seven years turns on you? I think it really changes your mindset about everything. It calls into question everything that you know about yourself. And I do think there is a lot to that. I don’t think we should rule out that she said no to Senate right now. She said no the governor right now, I don’t think we should rule that out for her because obviously life is long. There are two democratically held Senate seats in the state of Georgia. But I do think that this loyalty thing with Trump — If you’ve covered him as I have, you know it’s a one way street. But she literally is learning that in real time right now, literally yesterday she said, I’ve been so loyal to him. And they’re calling me a traitor. I think she is realizing that Trump is not there for her.

Phillip continued her analysis until Ana Navarro jumped in to save her and pivot to talk about the book.

“Abby, enough about Trump. Let’s talk about this wonderful book before we run out of time,” Navarro said.

“Thank you, Ana,” Phillip said. “I appreciate you.”

Watch above via ABC.