‘An Announcement Hiding Underneath a Resignation’: MS NOW Analyst Predicts MTG Will Run For GA Governor

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) may be leaving Congress after five years, but she won’t be leaving politics altogether, according to an MS NOW political analyst.

Political strategist Cornell Belcher told Alex Witt on Saturday that Greene will use her falling out with President Donald Trump to run for another office, this time closer to home.

“It was an announcement hiding underneath a resignation speech, right?” Belcher said, declaring Greene’s move “politically genius.”

He continued:

She is positioning herself as saying that Congress isn’t working, and not only Democrats, but also Republicans, and that Republicans in Congress have lost their way and that she is, in fact, America First. But America First has been sidelined by those corporate Republicans in Washington. And then to cut herself away from Trump around [Jeffrey] Epstein, and position herself as someone who’s going to be fighting for women and won’t stand down for women’s issues: That was not a resignation speech. That was a set-up-for-an-announcement speech.

Belcher added, “If I were to place a bet, Alex, she’s running for governor.”

Witt countered by asking, “Hasn’t she said she’s not interested in statewide office before?”

“Yeah, and that’s worth what?” Belcher asked. “I mean, that’s not worth the price of a cup of coffee, right?”

Belcher added, “She’s clearly setting herself up for a run for another office. And by the way, she’s positioning herself as as anti what’s happening with the Republican Party in Washington, which, Alex is not a bad place for her to position herself.”

In her blistering resignation video posted to social media Friday, Greene announced:

When the common American people finally realize and understand that the Political Industrial Complex of both parties is ripping this country apart, that not one elected leader like me is able to stop Washington’s machine from gradually destroying our country—and instead the reality is that they, common Americans, The People, possess the real power over Washington—then I’ll be here by their side to rebuild it. Until then, I’m going back to the people I love, to live life to the fullest as I always have, and look forward to a new path ahead.

