CNN analyst Cari Champion was floored on Saturday to find she actually agreed with pro-Trump radio host Arthur Aidala on the current government shutdown.

On CNN’s Table for Five on Saturday, Aidala called for both Republicans and Democrats to set their political differences aside to fund the federal government. The call came amid federal employees missing paychecks and looming questions about funding for federal assistance programs like SNAP.

“I wonder if both sides would take off their little Democratic pin and their little Republican pin and say, you know what, I am I’m an American and these are the people who I serve and they’re hungry they are they are literally hungry and so I’m gonna put aside and Trump and this but and let’s just fix it and let’s feed let’s feet our American citizens,” Aidala, a criminal defense attorney and Trump ally who was reportedly considered for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney, argued.

“Arthur, I don’t know if I have a fever or what. This is the first time I’ve ever agreed with you on this show. Thank goodness. I agree with all of that,” a surprised Champion responded, making both laugh.

She also blasted both sides of the aisle for what she argued are simple bad optics for everyone.

Champion said:

You’re so right. And even what makes it even more scary is how tone deaf this administration appears — and I’m referring to the president. You know, it’s like ballrooms over baby food. Like, what are we talking about here? Why are we showing bathrooms? What’s really going on? Most Americans, I read, maybe can afford to miss one paycheck. I don’t know how many Americans could do that when I was growing up. If it was paycheck to paycheck, literally, so you miss one, now we’re at two. This administration has repurposed funds, billions of dollars, and given them to certain folks that actually feed his agenda. And I’m all like, wait, why don’t you want to give these people money? Tell me again how this helps your agenda. And this is also for the Democrats. I understand you’re gonna present a bill and you think that you’re taking a moral high ground, but nobody wins at the end of the day. Nobody.

Republicans and Democrats remain in a standstill as the shutdown has dragged on more than a month. Democrats are demanding an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies to be part of a continuing resolution to fund the government, but Republicans have refused to budge.

Watch above via CNN.