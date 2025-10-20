Bernie Sanders Left at a Loss for Words by Trump AI-Generated Poop Bomb Video

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was left fumbling for words on ABC’s The View Monday after he was asked about President Donald Trump’s AI-generated “poop bomb” video.

Trump posted the video to his Truth Social on Saturday during the “No Kings” protests that attracted a reported seven million Americans to approximately 2,600 rallies across the country.

Trump’s video portrayed him wearing a crown and flying a fighter jet with “King Trump” on the side, to the tune of “Danger Zone” from the “Top Gun” soundtrack. In the 19-second clip, the animation pulled out to show the plane “bombing” New York City with a payload full of excrement.

Before Sanders made it to the stage, Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg denounced the video, amazed that it was “coming from a president!”

When Sanders joined the co-hosts to discuss the shutdown, Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Sanders what he thought the end-game was for the impasse between Republicans and Democrats over healthcare that has led to the prolonged government shutdown.

“The end game is, look — Trump may be crazy and he may be a liar and he may do — you described — I mean — hard to imagine a president — I mean, I don’t know what world these guys are living in. President of the United States dropping feces on an American city,” Sanders finally managed in disgust.

“All right, they may be all of those things, but this is what they’re not. They’re not stupid. And they are not — they are good politicians. And they’re going to look at it. If you think — you’re — why do you think the Republicans are hiding out right now? Yeah. Mike Johnson, the speaker, has given them their fifth week of vacation. They’re not coming to work. You want to negotiate? They ain’t there. All right. So, I think that when people all over this country are looking at these notices saying, ‘I can’t pay a doubling of my health insurance premiums,’ Republicans will understand that and come to the table,” he continued.

