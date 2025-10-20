‘They’ll Be Eradicated… Pretty Violently’: Trump Threatens ‘Rambunctious’ Hamas Over Ceasefire Violations

President Donald Trump threatened to “eradicate” Hamas if the terrorist organization didn’t get in line with Trump’s 20-point peace plan for the region.

On Sunday, the Israeli Defense Forces accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire agreement, forcing Israel to retaliate.

At an Oval Office meeting with Australia’s prime minister Monday, a reporter asked what steps the Trump administration was taking to maintain the ceasefire.

“Well, a lot of a lot of steps,” Trump answered. “And right now it’s in the hands of others. You know, we have 59 countries that agreed to the deal. We have peace in the Middle East for the first time ever. We made a deal with Hamas that, you know, they’re going to be very good. They’re going to behave, they’re going to be nice. And if they’re not, we’re going to go and we’re going to eradicate them, if we have to — they’ll be eradicated. And they know that.”

Trump continued:

So they went in, they went in and I don’t believe it was a leadership. They had some rebellion in there among themselves. And they killed some people, you know, pretty a lot of people. But this is a violent group. You know, you probably noticed over the last 100 years this is a very violent group of people. And they got very rambunctious and they did things that they shouldn’t be doing. And if they keep doing it, then we’re going to go in and straighten it out, and it will happen very quickly. And pretty violently. Unfortunately.

Another reporter asked if Trump was considering U.S. “boots on the ground” to address the Gaza issue.

He replied:

No, it won’t be on the ground at all. We don’t need to because we have many countries, as you know, signed on to this deal. The way I view it, 59 countries and, unanimous. There’s never been — nobody ever believed those — countries that, four months ago didn’t like each other and now they’re all aligned together. I mean, we’ve had countries calling me when they saw the some of the killing with Hamas saying, “We’d love to go in and take care of the situation ourselves.” In addition, you have — Israel would go in in two minutes if I asked him to go in. I could tell him, go in and take care of it. But right now, we haven’t said that. We’re going to give it a little chance and hopefully there will be a little less violence. But right now, you know, they’re violent people. Hamas has been very violent, but they don’t have the backing of Iran anymore. They don’t have the backing of really anybody anymore. They have to be good. And if they’re not good, they’ll be eradicated.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

