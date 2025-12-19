CBS Evening News Anchor Chokes Up in Heartfelt Sign-Off Amid Bari Weiss Overhaul

CBS Evening News anchor John Dickerson choked up as he thanked co-anchor and “friend” Maurice DuBois in an emotional sign-off as the pair closed the show for the last time on Thursday night.

At the end of the show, DuBois and Dickerson both thanked their team, profiling some of the stories that they’d covered during their single year of tenure.

“I cannot thank this team enough,” DuBois told viewers, adding: “I’ve walked out of here each night extremely proud of the work we’ve done together. And you, our viewers, I cannot thank you enough for placing your trust in us.”

Turning to Dickerson, he said: “John, you’re an outstanding journalist, an even better person. I’ve learned quite a bit from working with you. Proud to call you not just a colleague, but a friend.”

Dickerson returned the compliments, choking up as he replied: “Thank you, Maurice. You know, a year and a half ago we didn’t even really know each other. And you’ve become a model for me and a trusted friend.”

“It has been an honor to put the work of our correspondents, producers, editors, and writers before you. And to work with my partner, Maurice, who put his heart into our shared concern, doing right by you,” Dickerson added: “Your expectation has been our responsibility and our reward.”

“That it has, my friend,” DuBois replied, before they closed with: “Thank you for watching. Good night and good luck.”

Tony Dokoupil, who co-anchors CBS Mornings, was tapped to replace the two current hosts earlier this month by the network’s editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, who herself took the reins at CBS News in November.

Status reported that amid a broader overhaul of the news operation following both her appointment and the Paramount Skydance takeover of the network, Weiss and President Tom Cibrowski had sought to poach a big name star from a rival network, including CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Fox News host Bret Baier.

DuBois had confirmed his departure on December 4 via Instagram in a decision that the New York Post reported had taken network executives by surprise after alleged private conversations in which executives told him he would not be “the future” of the program. Dickerson had made his own announcement about his exit weeks earlier.

DuBois has been at CBS for 21 years. Dickerson spent 16 years at the network.

