Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Slams Trump’s ‘Trolling’ Plaques and Biden Autopen Portrait: ‘Not for This at All’

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade broke with several conservative pundits at The Five roundtable on Thursday by rebuking President Donald Trump’s “troll” plaques attacking predecessors on a newly unveiled “Presidential Walk of Fame” at the White House.

The plaques, installed along the White House Colonnade, carry mocking descriptions of former presidents including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush.

One label beneath Biden’s portrait – replaced with an image of an autopen device – declares: “Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American history.” Obama is described as “one of the most divisive political figures in American history.” Clinton’s plaque, on the other hand, quips that his wife, Hillary Clinton, “lost the presidency to President Donald J. Trump!”

The additions were profiled in a segment led by The Five’s liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov, who branded them “repulsive behavior” before asking Kilmeade for his thoughts.

“No, I’m not for this at all,” Kilmeade said.

He continued, noting the move could invite a cycle of rewriting from political opponents who come into office later: “So they’re just going to mock President Trump or put something on his plaque.”

The host was particularly unimpressed by the inclusion of an image of an autopen beneath Biden’s portrait, a not-so-subtle nod to MAGA claims the former president was not in authority throughout his term: “I am not for the autopen.”

“If he is going to do it, outdoors, just do it right, just put the profiles up there. I am not for dispelling or saying anything bad,” Kilmeade went on. “Plus a lot of presidents that people think were bad, like Ulysses S. Grant, ended up being looked at as great. I don’t think it’s going to happen with Joe Biden, but I am not for the trolling.”

Kilmeade’s take was rebuffed by co-hosts Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld, both of whom found the move “entertaining” and were not as concerned.

