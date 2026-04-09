Chris Cuomo Roasts His Own Pro-Trump Analyst — Thanks Anti-Trump Guest for Keeping a ‘Straight Face’

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo roasted pro-MAGA radio host Ben Ferguson when he thanked anti-Trump influencer Adam Mockler for keeping a “straight face” during Ferguson’s pro-Trump take.

On Thursday night’s edition of NewsNation’s Cuomo, the host went straight from an all-out brawl with Bill O’Reilly to a shortened panel hit with Mockler and Ferguson on political momentum going into the midterms.

NEWSNATION HOST CHRIS CUOMO: When you look at the state of play back here at home going into the midterms, Ben, my theory is simple. It’s about the economy, and the MAGA mandate is up for grabs, meaning who’s going to fix America first. How worried are you about that?

RADIO HOST BEN FERGUSON: I’m not worried about it at this point, and I’ll tell you why.

I think we’re going to get out of what’s happening in Iran pretty quick. I think there’s this obsession with, like, war should take two days.

What we’ve been able to accomplish in this short amount of time is truly incredible with the military power we’ve used.

And then the president understands more than anybody. He’s not going to get anything done if he doesn’t get back to the economy, lower gas prices quickly, and go back to what got him elected. He knows that.

Democrats have already said, by the way, Conway, who’s running for office in New York, said, elect me, and we’re going to not only impeach Donald Trump if we win, we’re gonna impeach the vice president as well.

They’ve already said what they’re going to do.

So the president knows what’s at play here. I think we’re get back to what matters here in this country.

By the way, you can do two things at the same time. I think you’ll look at the stock market. We got 87% of the gains back that we hadlost in the first day of this war. So that’s already coming back.

Gas prices are already going to drop because we see the price of oil coming down.

And the secure border is number one with the American people. National security is number two in the polls, we knew that going into this.

And I think the president’s going to pay off on it.

NEWSNATION HOST CHRIS CUOMO: All right. Adam, thank you for keeping your face basically straight during that entire thing.

I give you the rest of the time of the segment. What is your case about the opportunity for Democrats?

And I’ll give you a hint. I think you’ve got a major opportunity that was just served up to you.

MEIDASTOUCH INFLUENCER ADAM MOCKLER: Yeah. First of all, it’s weird to just say that the stock market is up so much when Donald Trump is the one who crashed it down to new lows because of the way that he handled this war.

But also, the question that you asked was great because a lot of Democrats will relentlessly rail against Trump without proposing our own affirmative vision.

So I think Democrats need to run on the most vicious anti-corruption campaign we’ve ever seen.

I think we should run on closing the tax loopholes that billionaires take advantage of. That would get us an extra trillion dollars per year that we could use to lower the debt, the deficit.

I mean, right now, something that I’m worried about is the growing debt. We pay one trillion dollars a year just on the interest of our debt.

And Ben Ferguson is laughing, but he’s the type of person that’s created this debt crisis that my generation –.

(CROSSTALK)

RADIO HOST BEN FERGUSON: You had the House sitting in the White House. You guys exploded the National…

MEIDASTOUCH INFLUENCER ADAM MOCKLER: Donald Trump isn’t… Donald Trump is responsible…

RADIO HOST BEN FERGUSON: Please run on…

MEIDASTOUCH INFLUENCER ADAM MOCKLER: Donald Trump as an individual is responsible for 27% of the U.S. Debt. No other president is even close to that.

RADIO HOST BEN FERGUSON: So Joe Biden’s responsible for how much? Barack Obama’s responsible for how many? Like, please run on it.

MEIDASTOUCH INFLUENCER ADAM MOCKLER: Ten percent? That’s way different than 27%, that’s way different than twenty-seven percent. Trump will be —

RADIO HOST BEN FERGUSON: So you don’t know the number. Wait, you don’t know the numbers? You only know the number that you hate Trump over. Got it.

MEIDASTOUCH INFLUENCER ADAM MOCKLER: It’s 10 to 15 percent. That’s what you guys are running off of.