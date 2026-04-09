Joe Scarborough Warns Pete Hegseth’s ‘Third-Grade Chest Thumping’ Is ‘Humiliating’ Trump

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough warned that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s “third-grade chest thumping” was “humiliating” President Donald Trump, his administration, and the country as he accused the Pentagon chief of “wild miscalculations” as to what the ceasefire meant.

The comments came a day after a Pentagon presser held on Wednesday morning by Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine following Trump’s two-week ceasefire announcement.

During the press conference, Hegseth declared the war was a “historic and overwhelming victory” for the U.S. and claimed that Iran had “begged” for a ceasefire.

On Thursday’s Morning Joe, the host unloaded on Hegseth’s assertion that Iran had been “humiliated” and argued, in return, that he was “shocked” Trump allowed his defense secretary’s “stupid routines” to humiliate him.

Scarborough began: “Once again, you know, just a childlike actor over at the Pentagon holding a press conference yesterday talking about how Iran has been humiliated and this and that. First of all, it’s not true.”

He continued: “Iran [is] sitting there going, ‘Wait a second, we’re making more money now than we were making before the war started. OK, check. We also control the Strait now, in a way we never could have dreamed of trying to control the Strait before. Check. We have now proven to ourselves we can take the toughest blows that the United States sends us, and we can stay in this fight and make their life more difficult than our lives.’”

The host then argued that “the idea” that the “terrorists that are running Iran” care about the president’s threats to blow up bridges or power plants and how that might make normal Iranians suffer is “preposterous.” He likened the idea to believing that Hamas militants in Gaza were concerned about the lives of Palestinian civilians.

“They’re just wild miscalculations,” he said.

Rounding on the presser, Scarborough fumed: “To see General Caine have to stand there while Pete Hegseth is doing all of this, like, third-grade chest thumping, like he’s out on the back or the playground. And then General Caine having to say, well, you know, we’re still basically at war and Americans could still die here. It’s just, again, I’m just shocked, I really am, that Donald Trump at this late stage with Pete Hegseth humiliating him and the administration every day with his stupid routine. Third-grade routine!”

“I’m just shocked he’s still allowed to go out there in front of a microphone because he just embarrasses himself and he sets Donald Trump and this administration and this country up for continued humiliation at the hands of the Iranians,” he concluded.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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