CNBC’s Joe Kernen Presses Kevin Hassett to ‘Admit’ Claim of ‘Falling’ Prices Is ‘Not True’

CNBC’s Squawk Box host Joe Kernen pressed Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett to “admit” that the White House’s repeated insistence that “prices are falling” was “not true” and does not reflect the reality facing most Americans.

Polling shows that Americans do not believe inflation has eased enough to improve their daily costs and has led to key MAGA Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) accusing the administration of “gaslighting” working Americans by denying “what is happening.”

Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, appeared on Squawk Box Monday to face a grilling from Kernen, who pressed him on affordability and attempted to push him to acknowledge the issue.

Kernen argued that while inflation has eased from its peak, it remains elevated enough that the overall price level continues to rise: “One of the reasons people feel like they’re not keeping up is because real average weekly wages fell during the Biden years because of the inflation, about $5,000. So it fell. However, the president is constantly saying prices have come down. Now, inflation is still 3% – it’s still too high!”

He continued: “Now, oil prices, energy prices, there are certain things where they have come down, but when you keep saying prices are falling, that’s not true because inflation is still, the 3% is on top of all the inflation we had during the Biden years. So we got all that inflation plus an additional 3%.”

“I think you should admit that,” he added.

Hassett, however, refused and countered that purchasing power has improved this year, insisting the broader trajectory is moving in the right direction.

“Purchasing power has gone up… by about $1,200 this year,” he said. He framed the post-pandemic economy as a “$3,000 hole” Americans had begun to climb out of, pointing to wage gains and policies he said were aimed at cutting costs, from car loans to health insurance.

Hassett also launched into a critique of Obamacare subsidies, arguing they “basically went right into the pockets of insurance companies” and helped drive premiums higher.

“It’s kind of astonishing to me that the cost problem is somehow being blamed on us,” he said.

Kernen returned: “The whole issue of tariffs, if we’re reversing some tariffs to try to help affordability, isn’t that acknowledging that tariffs are responsible for some of the higher prices and for some of the inflation that is still a problem?”

Again, Hassett rejected the point.

“Well, first, this is nothing new,” the NEC director said. “If you go through all the trade deals that we’ve been doing all the way through, then there have been things that we decided it was prudent based on the economics of supply and demand to exempt.”

Kernen pivoted to the Federal Reserve and an article by the bank’s former board member Kevin Warsh in the Wall Street Journal about reform, asking Hassett what he’d do if he were in charge.

Hassett defended the need for an “independent, data-driven” central bank while maintaining that current Fed leadership had made “policy errors.”

“I guess that when people think of who would be the least independent to the Trump administration, people think it would be you, Kevin, but you’re talking about independence,” Kernen jibed back.

“I totally reject. I just totally reject that,” Hassett replied, as a truck drove past. “You know, the bottom line is that you do the job that you have, and if somebody’s going to go in, they’re going to be the Fed chair, then their job 100% of the time is to run an independent, data-driven Fed. And right now, my job is to be at the White House, to serve the president every day.”

“Is that truck headed over to the East Wing?” Kernen teased, referring to Trump’s privately-funded $300 million ballroom project, the optics of which have drawn scrutiny amid the affordability debate.

“Can you see it from there, Kevin? How’s it looking?” the host added.

Stuttering, Hassett said he couldn’t see it and reasoned that the East Wing, demolished to make way for the ballroom, is “a tiny little part of the White House.”

The reason they brought up the Fed, if you had multiple choices, the Fed at this point, both sides of the dual mandate [to maximize employment and promote stable prices] are at risk right now, neither side is at risk right now for the Fed,” Kernen followed.

Hassett said: “I’d say neither side is at risk. Certainly, there’s a Fed that has made some policy errors right now, and we need to get ahead of the curve on that. But no, I think that the Fed has a well-defined mission, a mission that most of the time it’s been able to accomplish and it certainly can again if it just makes sure that it’s not acting in a partisan way.”

Watch above via CNBC.