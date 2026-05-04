‘Down He Goes!’ CNN Data Guru Reveals ‘Absolute Collapse’ in Support for Trump Among Republican-Leaning Independents

CNN analyst Harry Enten revealed the “absolute collapse” in President Donald Trump’s support among Republican-leaning independents on Monday, comparing the numbers to a ship going “down into the deep blue sea.”

“You can’t get to record-high disapproval with just members of the other party not liking you, so how do you get there?” asked CNN News Central anchor John Berman.

Enten replied, “Who are the people who are dragging down President Trump’s approval rating? We are talking about a very important bloc for the president of the United States. That is Republican-leaning independents. That is what’s going on. Take a look here.”

Enten then displayed a poll which showed that while 73% of Republican-leaning independents approved of Trump at this point during his first term, just 53% expressed approval today.

“Down he goes! An absolute collapse now,” he reacted. “Just 53% of independents who lean Republican now approve of the president of the United States. That’s very different from Republicans only, it was 83 at this point in term number one, it’s 83% now, but that’s a 20-point decline in his approval rating. Nearly at the 50% mark with a group that traditionally has very much been in the president’s camp.”

Enten continued, “Take a look at this shift. Oh my. Oh my. GOP-leaning independents on Trump in the 2024 election versus Kamala Harris, he got 91% of that vote. Nearly 100. You know, near uniformity on that one. But down he goes, down into the deep blue sea, now at 53% on the job approval rating. John, I’m not that good at math, but I believe that is a 38 point drop. A 38 point drop from where he was in the 2024 election.”

“As I said, this is a core group for Donald Trump, and they are waving, ‘Adios, amigos! Goodbye! We no longer support you, president of the United States. We are going in the other direction,'” he noted. “He’s just above 50% in a group that overwhelmingly supported him back in the 2024 election.”

Berman pointed out, “That’s eighteen months ago. This is a very brief period to drop that much among a group that is part of, frankly, your essential coalition there.”

Enten went on to show that Republican members of Congress had also suffered a “15-drop” in “only eighteen months” among Republican-leaning independents.

“These are not numbers that Republicans win with,” he concluded. “These are numbers Republicans lose with.”

Watch above via CNN.

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