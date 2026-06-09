Alveda King got into it with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) over whose “slush fund” was more rotten — President Donald Trump’s, as Raskin believed, or the one the Southern Poverty Law Center used to conduct abortions and trans surgeries on kids, as King argued.

Their wild confrontation happened during a House Judiciary Committee hearing focused on the SPLC on Tuesday.

Raskin used his time to ask the panelists whether they believed acting Attorney General Todd Blanche launching a $1.776 billion “taxpayer-funded political slush fund to turn the January 6 foot soldiers into MAGA millionaires” was appropriate.

“Do you agree that should be shut down?” he asked King.

“I will not speak on whether that particular fund should be shut down,” King answered.

Martin Luther King’s niece then started to say, “I think some of these slush funds that SPLC is using—”

“Okay, but my question is about the one proposed by Todd Blanche,” Raskin cut her off to say. “It’s a yes or no.”

“I will not answer that,” King reiterated. “I think they need to stop killing the babies and cutting the penises off. And so any slush fund… money in that is the problem.”

“Okay, I have limited time,” Raskin send, before opting to question the next panelist.

That exchange came a few minutes after King said “old people like me” were calling her and saying they were “totally shocked” by what the SPLC had been funding with their donations.

“They believe it’s okay to cut a boy’s penis off,” King said the stunned donors have told her.

The SPLC said in a 2022 article:

Transphobic fearmongering that claims such surgery is part of care for children is a deliberate falsehood. And it bears repeating that no medical gender-affirming care for minors happens without parental consent and a significant amount of counseling.

Tuesday’s hearing comes after the Justice Department in Apri indicted the SPLC on fraud charges for allegedly running a stealth years-long campaign that paid millions of dollars to hate group members.

Watch above via Fox News.

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