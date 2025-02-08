CNN Panelist Claims Trump Admin Could Dazzle the Left With ‘Elon Musk Saving the Planet’ From Climate Change

CNN commentator Jay Michaelson claimed that President Donald Trump’s administration could push policies that would actually address the global climate crisis.

During the final minutes of CNN Saturday Morning Table for Five, host Abby Phillip asked each of the panelists to take 30 seconds to explain an unpopular opinion.

Michaelson pointed to the growing influence of billionaire Elon Musk, who he said understands that climate change is real, and who could end up aligning with progressives on the issue.

“My unpopular opinion is that the Trump administration could end up being good for controlling the global climate crisis,” he said. Michaelson continued:

Right now, so far, there’ve been two camps in DC. There have been Republicans denying or pretending to deniers that climate change is real and there have been Democrats saying we have to reduce emissions. There are now in power in the administration from Elon on down, people who understand the climate crisis is real, but think there are other ways that we can address that, including geoengineering, including technological ways to adapt to the changing climate. And I’m no pro necessarily, but given the choice between global climate disaster and Elon Musk saving the planet, I will choose the latter.

Last month, Musk acknowledged the climate crisis on X but said it was not as pressing of an issue as “alarmists” were painting it as.

“Climate change risk is real, just much slower than alarmists claim,” he wrote during an exchange over the LA wildfires.

He concluded LA’s property losses were to blame on “nonsensical” forestry “overregulation” and “bad governance at the state and local level that resulted in a shortage of water.”

Exactly. Climate change risk is real, just much slower than alarmists claim. The immense loss of homes in LA is primarily due to: 1. Nonsensical overregulation that prevented creating fire breaks and doing brush clearing. 2. Bad governance at the state and local level that… https://t.co/KByGVCjQ8N — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2025

In 2015, Musk warned that continued reliance on oil and gas could lead to “more displacement and destruction than all the wars in history combined.”

Trump previously called climate change a “hoax” invented by China.

