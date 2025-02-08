Dem Dan Goldman Torches ‘Trump’s Buffoons’ At Intel Agencies: ‘Double Agents’ Will Refuse To Work With Them

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that “Trump buffoons” will harm national security because “double agents” won’t trust them to handle information properly.

Despite once seeming to be in doubt, loyalist cabinet positions appear to be headed for confirmation — including Kash Patel as FBI director and Tulsi Gabbard as DNI, and unconfirmed DOGE master Elon Musk has been spearheading buyouts of multiple agencies’ employees.

On Thursday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, Obeidallah asked Rep. Goldman “Are you concerned he’s actually make our nation less safe?” — and got an emphatic response:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Are you concerned he’s actually make our nation less safe?

REP. DAN GOLDMAN: I’m not concerned–. I know he is making our nation less safe.

And it takes too long. It takes a long time to explain how. But I alluded to it.

These CIA agents, these FBI agents are well-trained. Many have learned of different languages. Many are expert at developing sources.

Now, sources are double agents from other governments who are giving us information. That information is essential to how we defend our homeland and our national security on a global stage.

If you are firing these people, you are putting in lackeys for Donald Trump who have no experience, no ability to do this. There isn’t a single double agent who is going to continue to give information to one of Donald Trump’s buffoons that he just places in the CIA to do his dirty work.

And so if we don’t have those sources, we aren’t getting intelligence. And then if our allies think that we’re going to abuse the information that they give for political purposes or we’re not going to protect it with Tulsi Gabbard or Kash Patel overseeing it, which they won’t, then they’re not going to share information.

So we are going to get so much less critical intelligence that we use every day, and it doesn’t get publicized. We use it every day to stop terrorist attacks, to stop massive drug transactions and criminal enterprises, to stop so many things that jeopardize our daily public safety and national security.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Being I could go through so many other days in which this purge eliminates people who are good, patriotic Americans, frankly, in the FBI. The vast majority are Republicans.

But but no one knows because they’re apolitical and nonpartisan. They’re just trying to make sure that our laws are upheld and that Americans are kept safe.

And by attacking them, by removing senior officials, you are removing hundreds and hundreds of years of expertise and experience and institutional knowledge, and that jeopardizes every single American.