CNN’s Elle Reeve Revisits Pro-Trumpers and Finds Their Excitement Is Fading: ‘Not the Biggest Fan’

CNN’s Elle Reeve revisited the Bawcomville Redneck Christmas Parade in Louisiana where residents were “hopeful” about President Donald Trump two years ago, but now there is a far more mixed response.

Reeve reported in a segment aired by CNN’s Anderson Cooper that the reactions to Trump at this year’s parade were “more muted” than two years prior. While some still praised the president, others complained about tariffs, mass deportations, the White House ballroom being constructed, and more.

“We came to this parade two years ago to talk about the then upcoming 2024 election. Lots of people told us they were excited for Donald Trump to come back to the White House to lower prices and fix the economy,” Reeve reported.

Parade participant Tommy Wiltcher called Trump’s tariffs a “joke the American people are paying for.”

He said he still supports Trump, but also slammed him for his construction of the “joke” ballroom at the White House.

“Yes, I support him. I’m not happy with him all the time. I think it’s a joke about creating the big ballroom and wanting to inlay it with all the gold fixtures,” he said.

A parade spectator named David Salvent told Reeve, “I’m not the biggest fan, but at least it’s not Biden.”

He called for more files related to late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein to be released.

Another spectator named Vivian Joiner said she’s willing to give the president to the end of his term to bring down prices, but she also advised he scrap his tariff effort.

“Those we can do without. Trump baby, we can do without those!” she said.

Two others complained about ICE tactics and the administration’s mass deportations. One gave him a seven out of 10 so far in his second term. The other said she still supports Trump but prays he “seeks wisdom” on the deportations.

“Some of the people who’ve been deported weren’t criminals,” Reeve noted.

“Yeah, that’s why it’s like kind of harsh sometimes,” Sandra LaCourse said.

“Do you feel like that reflected Christian values?” Reeve asked.

“Yes, there’s a lot of prayer going on that he seek wisdom and he tries,” LaCourse said.

She also praised Trump for addressing the southern border crisis and for “opening up Christianity again.”

Others were still filled with excitement over Trump and the economy.

“I like the economy. I love the gas. We have some of the cheapest gas right now with the gas prices coming down lower. It should transfer over to food prices and other items eventually. And I’m loving it,” Scotty Adams told Reeve.

Earl Neel declared Trump should run again, despite not legally being able to run for a third term.

“The gas is going down, everything’s getting better and he’s deporting all these criminals that come over from other countries. I think it’s great. I think he oughta run again, if he could,” he said.

Reeve ended the segment speaking to Toni Boler, a woman she spoke with two years prior during her first visit.

“It’s gotten a little better. I mean, the gas prices have gone down. I haven’t seen a lot of difference in the grocery prices. I don’t know that we will,” she said. “But hopefully. Personally, like his policies. I think it’s been less than a year, so still a lot yet to be seen. I think probably in two more years things will be a lot better. Is it perfect? No. I mean he’s got a lot more to do.”

Watch above via CNN.