CNN’s Pamela Brown Grills House Republican About Elon Musk in Heated Clash: ‘Would You Be OK’ If George Soros Did What Musk Is Doing?!

CNN anchor Pamela Brown compared Elon Musk to George Soros during a tense clash with Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) on Thursday morning.

Brown grilled Gill over the Tesla billionaire’s growing influence over American bureaucracy via the new cost-cutting agency the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Since President Donald Trump took office, Musk has been laying off large swaths of career government workers with little Congressional oversight standing in his way.

During a Thursday interview on CNN, Brown asked Gill if he would be outraged if Democrats appointed someone like Soros to the role currently held by Musk.

BROWN: But I want to ask you something, because I know some viewers might be watching this right now, Congressman, and saying, well, hold on a second. So you’re all on board with what Elon Musk and his team of staffers are doing. Would you be okay if Democrats were doing this, if, for example, George Soros came in under a Democratic administration and had his staffers gain access to sensitive programs about Americans and their personal information and dismantling agencies. Would you be OK with that?

GILL: It’s amazing that Democrats are acting as if this is something that’s novel. I’ve been talking to my constituents for months and months and months about Elon Musk coming in, having a serious business person coming in and using his team to go through the federal budget with a fine tooth comb. There is nothing that’s surprising about what’s happening right now. And again, if my colleagues want to in fact, they could have done that yesterday and you’re welcome to fact check anything I have to say. I invite you to do that. In fact, I think that given the record of fact checkers over the past four years, I don’t think many people are going to put a whole lot of stock in it. You’re welcome to do so.

BROWN: Well, we’ll be sure to look at the source. I’m not saying you’re right or wrong. I’m just saying I have a duty on this show to make sure that any any information that goes out is fact checked. That’s just a personal — that’s what I have to do. But fair enough. So I just want to go back, though. Would you be okay because it is unprecedented what Elon Musk is doing. And I know you say it’s not a surprise, but it is. I mean, we have not seen the world’s richest man come in and go agency to agency with his staffers. You know, they’re all unelected and have access to these sensitive programs. Would you be okay if Democrats did this? If a George Soros came in with his staffers and did the same thing that Musk is doing, would you accept that?

GILL: Well, what’s unprecedented is spending our taxpayer dollars on left wing partisan political projects all over the globe. That’s what the American people are focused on. This is a result of this election. This is a result of President Trump getting a very clear mandate from the American people to get rid of this kind of nonsense from our federal government. And we’re doing it more efficiently than we’ve ever been done than it’s ever been done before. And again, the the the fury that we’re seeing from the other side of the aisle isn’t about this waste. It’s not about paying for a left wing activism on the other side of the globe. It’s that it’s being exposed finally. And that’s what the American people want.