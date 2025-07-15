CNN’s Scott Jennings Urges Trump Supporters to ‘Trust the People That You Voted for’ Amidst Epstein Uproar

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings urged President Donald Trump’s supporters to “trust the people that you voted for” on Monday night, amidst the continued uproar over his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Host Laura Coates kicked off the segment in question by asking Jennings: “Why is this the political hill that so many are willing to die on? Why is it that there are so many people who say, ‘Nope, I don’t believe that?'”

Jennings noted that “it was taken as an article of faith for many years” that “there’s information that we’re not seeing as the general public.”

“And so Donald Trump wins the election, he appoints Pam Bondi, he appoints Dan Bongino, he appoints Kash Patel; these are all people that this same audience has, you know, confidence in, we trust their judgment. And I think it’s just hard sometimes to believe something for a long time, and then be told, ‘You know what? What we believed is not the case,'” he continued.

“Does that harm Trump and the Republican Party? Does it harm Trump in particular?” followed up Coates.

“Look, I don’t know. I mean, there are certainly people that have legitimate questions about what happened. I mean I’ve heard now two lawyers, both your guest tonight and Arthur Aidala, who I was on with Friday night, both raised questions about whether they believe he even committed suicide. So you can see there are actually, you know, in the know people who are still raising legitimate questions about this case. You can see why the general public would also have those questions,” answered Jennings.

“At the same time, you know, if you vote for Donald Trump, and you have trust in his judgment, and the people he’s appointed, at some point, you have to trust their judgment. I mean, you put them in charge of this. And I think what Doug said is important to know. The Biden people had this stuff. If there was something incriminating about Trump, it would have come out. And also, now the Trump people have this stuff, and if there was some incriminating about, you know, Bill Gates or Bill Clinton, it would certainly have come out. And so I guess at some juncture, if you trust the people that you voted for, you trust the people that voted for,” he concluded.

