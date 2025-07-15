MAGA Ally Warns Trump’s FBI and DOJ Have Lost the ‘Confidence of the American People’ Amid Epstein Debacle

MAGA ally Tom Fitton told C-SPAN that the Justice Department and FBI have lost the confidence of the American people as a result of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

On Tuesday, Fitton — the president of the pro-MAGA advocacy group Judicial Watch — sat down with C-SPAN guest host Mimi Geerges for an interview on Washington Journal. The two discussed at length the ongoing saga involving Epstein and the handling of his case by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Last week, the MAGA world fractured when the DOJ — led by Attorney General Pam Bondi — released a memo to conclude that Epstein did not have a rumored list of clients involved in sex trafficking. Frustration over the Epstein case was even felt within Trump’s cabinet, with FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino reportedly threatening to resign if Bondi kept her job.

Fitton explained how the Epstein case could affect the public’s perception of other cases the Trump administration is pursuing:

I’ve long been of the view that politically sensitive investigations like this should not reside within the Justice Department and FBI. I don’t trust either agency institutionally. And I’ve said this publicly about other sensitive investigations that should be taking place: the president should be running them. He should be appointing prosecutors and investigators that report to him in the White House. Maybe they can use other law enforcement that don’t have the apparent conflicts of interest that the Justice Department and FBI do to investigate matters such as this — a presidential prosecutorial investigative unit. And whether you want to call it a special counsel or a presidential prosecutor — but Epstein, “lawfare,” Autopen-gate, whatever you wanna call it, I don’t think the Justice Department and the FBI have the confidence of the American people to get to the bottom of any of it.

