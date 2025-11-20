Democrat Deemed Treasonous by Trump Says Capitol Police Told Her, ‘We’re Gonna Put You on 24/7 Security’

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said Capitol Police informed her that she would be getting round-the-clock security after President Donald Trump accused her of treason.

On Tuesday, Slotkin and five other Democratic members of Congress – all of whom served in the military or an intelligence agency – released a video telling those serving in such roles to “refuse illegal orders.”

“You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” the lawmakers said, reading lines from a joint statement. On Thursday morning, Trump blew a gasket.

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL,” Trump claimed on Truth Social. “Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT.”

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country,” the president said in a second post. “Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT”

In a third post, Trump wrote, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

The president also reposted several posts slamming the Democrats, including one that said, “Indict all of them,” and another that cut right to the chase, stating, “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!”

Later that evening, Slotkin appeared on All In on MSNOW, where host Chris Hayes asked, “Does something like this change your security situation?”

Slotkin replied that the right-wing pile-on was immediate in the wake of Trump’s posts, and said the Capitol Police will guard her 24 hours a day:

Yeah, I mean, look, over the years, I’ve had threats here and there. It was instantaneous. I mean, hundreds, if not at this point, thousands of calls, emails, texts, obviously online postings. Capitol Police came to us and said, “We’re gonna put you on 24/7 security.” We’ve got law enforcement out in front of my house. I mean, it changes things immediately. And leadership climate is set from the top. And if the president is saying you should be hanged, then we shouldn’t be surprised when folks on the ground are going to follow suit and say even worse.

Slotkin added that Trump “is trying to use fear as a weapon” to distract from “the Epstein files or whatever else.”

The other Democrats who appeared in the video with Slotkin are: Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ); Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO); Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA); Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH); Rep Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA).

