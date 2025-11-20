‘He Is Out of Control’: MAGA Demands Answers After Trump Ambassador Mike Huckabee Covertly Meets With Spy Who Sold American Secrets

Prominent supporters of President Donald Trump demanded answers on Thursday after it was revealed that U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee had held a secret meeting in Jerusalem with Jonathan Pollard, a convicted spy who sold American secrets to Israel.

Reacting to news of the July rendezvous, which reportedly raised concerns at the CIA, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson said, “This is shocking behavior from a United States ambassador. Is Huckabee going to explain it?”

“Immediately Recall Ambassador Huckabee, He is Out of Control,” reacted former White House chief strategist and Breitbart executive chairman Steve Bannon.

“There is no universe where it’s appropriate for Mike Huckabee, who is supposed to be OUR AMBASSADOR and serve our country’s interest, is meeting with Jonathan Pollard, who to this day encourages spying on the U.S.,” protested Mike Cernovich, who called for an investigation into the meeting.

It was President Trump's DOJ that allowed Pollard to make Aliyah in 2020 by declining to continue his parole restrictions.



The meeting was also condemned by several Democrats, including Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) and former Obama White House staffer Tommy Vietor.

“Jonathan Pollard is a convicted traitor who provided highly sensitive national security information to the Israeli government. He did grave harm to our country. He has never shown a degree of remorse for his crimes,” declared Castro. “It’s unacceptable that Ambassador Huckabee secretly met with Mr. Pollard, a convicted traitor, at the United States Embassy.”

Huckabee’s secret meeting with Pollard at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem was revealed by the New York Times on Thursday – four months after the rendezvous took place.

Pollard confirmed the “friendly meeting” in an interview with the newspaper and said that “a lot of things that came up in conversation.”

Pollard also attacked President Trump, calling him a “madman who has literally sold us down the drain, for Saudi gold.”

Three unnamed officials told the Times that the meeting “alarmed the Central Intelligence Agency’s station chief in Israel.” The White House was also reportedly unaware of the meeting in advance.

The former U.S. intelligence analyst was sentenced to life in prison in 1987 after he was found guilty of selling American secrets to the state of Israel.

After being released from prison in 2015, Pollard moved to Israel in 2020 – flying on a private jet owned by top Trump donor Sheldon Adelson. In Tel Aviv, Pollard was given a hero’s welcome by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.