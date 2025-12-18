‘Disturbing’: House Democrats Release Never-Before-Seen Epstein Images Ahead of DOJ Deadline

House Democrats released more photos from the estate of convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday, just a day before the legal deadline for the Justice Department to release the full Epstein investigation files.

“On the eve of the Justice Department’s deadline to release the Epstein files, House Democrats just released more never-before-seen photos from the Epstein case,” began CNN anchor Boris Sanchez.

“One of the disturbing images is of a female’s foot with a quote written on it from the book Lolita, which, of course, is about an older man’s sexual obsession with an underage girl,” continued Brianna Keilar, adding:

Another image shows a text exchange reading, quote, “I don’t know, try to send someone else. I have a friend scout. She sent me some girls today, but she asked $1,000 per girl. I will send you girls now. Maybe someone will be good for Jay.” Also included is a partly blacked-out picture of a female’s Ukrainian passport.

“The lawmakers didn’t provide any additional context on the photos, and we can’t say when or where they were taken or who took them, but the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee saying, quote, ‘These new images raise more questions about what exactly the Department of Justice has in its possession.’ We’re joined now by Sarah Fitzpatrick, a staff writer at the Atlantic and an investigative reporter who covered Epstein extensively. Sarah, just a few days ago we were here talking about other photos that had been released. What do you make of these?” said Sanchez, turning to Fitzpatrick.

“I think these continue to add to this clarity that we have about exactly how clear this sex trafficking operation was, that any idea that this was not a well-known endeavor, a true criminal enterprise,” Fitzpatrick replied, adding:

You’ve seen that text message. That’s the one that really, I think, jumps out for me, which is so specific about ages of the girls, a scout looking for the girls, their measurements. I mean, that level of detail is what was going on here, which really flies in the face of any discussion of this being a hoax or that this was somehow—sometimes Epstein’s lawyers in the past had tried to argue to me that, “Well, these women, they were all above age and anyone who wasn’t, that was just a mistake.” The level of detail that we see in these images and that text message reflects the totality of what investigators have known for a very long time, which was a very well-planned, well-thought-out criminal enterprise with a lot of adults who participated to enable it.

“Yeah, you see the age, right? Schengen, right, the Schengen visa. Really interesting there. So, tomorrow is this deadline, right, for DOJ to release documents and go along with what Congress has asked for it to do. What’s the feeling among the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein at this point?” Keilar followed up.

“You know, I would say it’s a mix. There’s a real level of—every time some of these disclosures come in, even just this disclosure of the photographs today, like that is painful for these women,” Fitzpatrick replied, adding:

And these women really do live in a state of fear. And it’s not an unfounded fear because Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, other associates used to say, used to threaten, “We are going to come get you. We are going to harm you. We are gonna harm you or your family.” And so I think that there’s a fear that anytime information is going to be released, they don’t know what’s in it. No one has prepped them for that. There has been no outreach from the White House to survivors about preparation, what this might happen, how can we mitigate any of your security concerns. So I think there’s a feeling of fear, but also a sense of relief. This is such a great example of the democratic process working. A group of women got together, organized, and pressured Congress to take action. And we’re gonna see the result of that, hopefully, tomorrow. So I think there’s a feeling of excitement and that perhaps hard things are possible.

