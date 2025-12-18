LA Rams Star Puka Nacua Apologizes for Doing ‘Jewish Dance’ With Streamer Adin Ross

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua has apologized in response to the backlash he received for doing a controversial dance with internet streamer Adin Ross.

The incident occurred during Ross’s livestream on Tuesday. While the two were talking about Nacua’s touchdown celebration, Ross suggested that he add one more gesture to the routine: hunching over and rubbing his hands. The streamer and his fans refer to the gesture as Ross’s “Jewish dance.”

Critics were quick to point out that the “Jewish dance” plays into anti-Semitic tropes, as the gesture closely resembles an offensive caricature of a Jewish man.

Once Nacua got wind of what was happening online, he released a statement clarifying he was unaware of the gesture’s meaning. The 24-yea-old said:

When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration. At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people. I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people.

Not long after, the NFL released its own statement condemning anti-Semitism.

